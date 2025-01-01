Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha TV Shows My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic Quotes

My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic quotes

[theme song]
Theme Song singers My Little Pony, My Little Pony/Ahh ahh ahh ahhh... /My Little Pony
Twilight Sparkle [singing] I used to wonder what friendship could be.
Theme Song singers My Little Pony...
Twilight Sparkle Until you all shared its magic with me!
Rainbow Dash Big adventure!
Pinkie Pie Tons of fun!
Rarity A beautiful heart.
Applejack Faithful and strong.
Fluttershy Sharing kindness...
Twilight Sparkle It's an easy feat/And magic makes it
Twilight Sparkle Twilight Sparkle, Rainbow Dash, Pinkie Pie, Rarity, Applejack, Fluttershy: All complete!
Twilight Sparkle You have
Theme Song singers My Little Pony;
Twilight Sparkle Do you know you're all my very best friends?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Rebecca Shoichet
Ashleigh Ball
Ashleigh Ball
Shannon Chan-Kent
Andrea Libman
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more