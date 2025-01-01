[theme song]
Theme Song singers
My Little Pony, My Little Pony/Ahh ahh ahh ahhh... /My Little Pony
Twilight Sparkle
[singing] I used to wonder what friendship could be.
Theme Song singers
My Little Pony...
Twilight Sparkle
Until you all shared its magic with me!
Pinkie Pie
Tons of fun!
Rarity
A beautiful heart.
Fluttershy
Sharing kindness...
Twilight Sparkle
It's an easy feat/And magic makes it
Twilight Sparkle
Twilight Sparkle, Rainbow Dash, Pinkie Pie, Rarity, Applejack, Fluttershy: All complete!
Twilight Sparkle
You have
Theme Song singers
My Little Pony;
Twilight Sparkle
Do you know you're all my very best friends?