[theme song]

Theme Song singers My Little Pony, My Little Pony/Ahh ahh ahh ahhh... /My Little Pony

Twilight Sparkle [singing] I used to wonder what friendship could be.

Theme Song singers My Little Pony...

Twilight Sparkle Until you all shared its magic with me!

Rainbow Dash Big adventure!

Pinkie Pie Tons of fun!

Rarity A beautiful heart.

Applejack Faithful and strong.

Fluttershy Sharing kindness...

Twilight Sparkle It's an easy feat/And magic makes it

Twilight Sparkle Twilight Sparkle, Rainbow Dash, Pinkie Pie, Rarity, Applejack, Fluttershy: All complete!

Twilight Sparkle You have

Theme Song singers My Little Pony;