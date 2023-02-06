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Our Blooming Youth season 1 watch online
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TV Shows
Our Blooming Youth
Seasons
Season 1
Our Blooming Youth
16+
Original title
Season 1
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
6 February 2023
Production year
2023
Number of episodes
20
Runtime
20 hours 0 minute
Series rating
7.6
Rate
11
votes
7.7
IMDb
"Our Blooming Youth" season 1 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Episode 1
Season 1
Episode 1
6 February 2023
Episode 2
Season 1
Episode 2
7 February 2023
Episode 3
Season 1
Episode 3
13 February 2023
Episode 4
Season 1
Episode 4
14 February 2023
Episode 5
Season 1
Episode 5
20 February 2023
Episode 6
Season 1
Episode 6
21 February 2023
Episode 7
Season 1
Episode 7
27 February 2023
Episode 8
Season 1
Episode 8
28 February 2023
Episode 9
Season 1
Episode 9
6 March 2023
Episode 10
Season 1
Episode 10
7 March 2023
Episode 11
Season 1
Episode 11
13 March 2023
Episode 12
Season 1
Episode 12
14 March 2023
Episode 13
Season 1
Episode 13
20 March 2023
Episode 14
Season 1
Episode 14
21 March 2023
Episode 15
Season 1
Episode 15
27 March 2023
Episode 16
Season 1
Episode 16
28 March 2023
Episode 17
Season 1
Episode 17
3 April 2023
Episode 18
Season 1
Episode 18
4 April 2023
Episode 19
Season 1
Episode 19
10 April 2023
Episode 20
Season 1
Episode 20
11 April 2023
TV series release schedule
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