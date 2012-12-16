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Hunter x Hunter 2011 - 2014 season 2
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TV Shows
Hunter x Hunter
Seasons
Season 2
Hunter x Hunter
Original title
Season 2
Title
Сезон 2
Season premiere
16 December 2012
Production year
2012
Number of episodes
78
Runtime
32 hours 30 minutes
Series rating
8.8
Rate
17
votes
9
IMDb
"Hunter x Hunter" season 2 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Bid x And x Haste
Season 2
Episode 1
16 December 2012
End x And x Beginning
Season 2
Episode 2
23 December 2012
Invitation x And x Friend
Season 2
Episode 3
6 January 2013
Reality x And x Raw
Season 2
Episode 4
13 January 2013
A x Hard x Master
Season 2
Episode 5
20 January 2013
Strengthen x And x Threaten
Season 2
Episode 6
27 January 2013
Evil Fist x And x Rock-Paper-Scissors
Season 2
Episode 7
3 February 2013
Strategy x And x Scheme
Season 2
Episode 8
10 February 2013
15 x 15
Season 2
Episode 9
17 February 2013
Pirates x And x Guesses
Season 2
Episode 10
24 February 2013
A x Heated x Showdown
Season 2
Episode 11
3 March 2013
Guts x And x Courage
Season 2
Episode 12
10 March 2013
Bargain x And x Deal
Season 2
Episode 13
17 March 2013
Chase x And x Chance
Season 2
Episode 14
24 March 2013
Insanity x And x Sanity
Season 2
Episode 15
31 March 2013
Victor x And x Loser
Season 2
Episode 16
7 April 2013
Ging's Friends x And x True Friends
Season 2
Episode 17
14 April 2013
Reunion x And x Understanding
Season 2
Episode 18
21 April 2013
Unease x And x Sighting
Season 2
Episode 19
28 April 2013
Very x Rapid x Reproduction
Season 2
Episode 20
5 May 2013
No x Good x NGL
Season 2
Episode 21
12 May 2013
Evil x And x Terrible
Season 2
Episode 22
19 May 2013
The x Fight x Begins
Season 2
Episode 23
26 May 2013
Kite x And x Slots
Season 2
Episode 24
2 June 2013
Inspiration x To x Evolve
Season 2
Episode 25
9 June 2013
A x Fated x Awakening
Season 2
Episode 26
16 June 2013
Light x And x Darkness
Season 2
Episode 27
23 June 2013
Promise x And x Reunion
Season 2
Episode 28
30 June 2013
Duel x And x Escape
Season 2
Episode 29
7 July 2013
Rock-Paper-Scissors x And x Weakness
Season 2
Episode 30
14 July 2013
Compassion x And x Strength
Season 2
Episode 31
21 July 2013
Slow x And x Cursed
Season 2
Episode 32
28 July 2013
The Strong x And x The Weak
Season 2
Episode 33
4 August 2013
One Wish x And x Two Promises
Season 2
Episode 34
11 August 2013
Date x With x Palm
Season 2
Episode 35
18 August 2013
Friend x And x Journey
Season 2
Episode 36
1 September 2013
Grudge x And x Dread
Season 2
Episode 37
8 September 2013
A x Lawless x Home
Season 2
Episode 38
15 September 2013
Carnage x And x Devastation
Season 2
Episode 39
22 September 2013
Infiltration x And x Selection
Season 2
Episode 40
29 September 2013
Combination x And x Evolution
Season 2
Episode 41
9 October 2013
Tracking x And x Pursuit
Season 2
Episode 42
16 October 2013
Ikalgo x And x Lightning
Season 2
Episode 43
23 October 2013
Power x And x Games
Season 2
Episode 44
30 October 2013
Check x And x Mate
Season 2
Episode 45
6 November 2013
Doubt x And x Hesitation
Season 2
Episode 46
13 November 2013
Resolve x And x Awakening
Season 2
Episode 47
20 November 2013
Knov x And x Morel
Season 2
Episode 48
27 November 2013
Return x And x Retire
Season 2
Episode 49
4 December 2013
Komugi x And x Gungi
Season 2
Episode 50
11 December 2013
Taking Stock x And x Taking Action
Season 2
Episode 51
18 December 2013
Confusion x And x Expectation
Season 2
Episode 52
25 December 2013
Charge x And x Invade
Season 2
Episode 53
8 January 2014
Outsider x And x Monster
Season 2
Episode 54
15 January 2014
An x Indebted x Insect
Season 2
Episode 55
22 January 2014
Divide x And x Conquer
Season 2
Episode 56
29 January 2014
Duty x and x Question
Season 2
Episode 57
5 February 2014
Revenge x And x Recovery
Season 2
Episode 58
12 February 2014
Insult x And x Payback
Season 2
Episode 59
19 February 2014
A x False x Rage
Season 2
Episode 60
26 February 2014
Strong x Or x Weak
Season 2
Episode 61
5 March 2014
Fake x And x Real
Season 2
Episode 62
12 March 2014
Defeat x And x Dignity
Season 2
Episode 63
19 March 2014
Pose x And x Name
Season 2
Episode 64
26 March 2014
Centipede x And x Memory
Season 2
Episode 65
2 April 2014
Breakdown x And x Awakening
Season 2
Episode 66
9 April 2014
Great Power x And x Ultimate Power
Season 2
Episode 67
16 April 2014
Zero x And x Rose
Season 2
Episode 68
23 April 2014
Hostility x And x Determination
Season 2
Episode 69
30 April 2014
Unparalleled Joy x And x Unconditional Love
Season 2
Episode 70
7 May 2014
Formidable Enemy x And x Clear Objective
Season 2
Episode 71
14 May 2014
Magic x to x Destroy
Season 2
Episode 72
21 May 2014
Anger x And x Light
Season 2
Episode 73
28 May 2014
Flash x And x Start
Season 2
Episode 74
4 June 2014
Deadline x To x Live
Season 2
Episode 75
11 June 2014
The Word x Is x You
Season 2
Episode 76
18 June 2014
This Person x And x This Moment
Season 2
Episode 77
25 June 2014
Homecoming x And x Real Name
Season 2
Episode 78
2 July 2014
TV series release schedule
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