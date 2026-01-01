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King and Conqueror
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Season 1
Cast and roles
Season 1 Cast of the Series King and Conqueror (2025)
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"King and Conqueror" cast
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James Norton
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau
Emily Beecham
Clemence Poesy
Luther Ford
Geoff Bell
Clare Holman
Ingvar Eggert Sigurðsson
Bo Bragason
Oliver Masucci
Elliot Cowan
Bjarne Henriksen
Léo Legrand
Elander Moore
Indy Lewis
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