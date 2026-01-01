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Kinoafisha TV Shows De Twaalf Seasons Season 1 Cast and roles

Season 1 Cast of the Series De Twaalf (2019)

"De Twaalf" cast All info
Maaike Neuville
Maaike Neuville
Delphine Spijkers
Tony Azzolino
Charlotte De Bruyne
Holly Ceusters
Zouzou Ben Chikha
Carl Destoop
Tom Vermeir
Joeri Cornille
Spencer Bogaert
Maaike Cafmeyer
Frie Palmers
Aimé Claeys
Celest Henri Cornelis
Josse De Pauw
Ari Spaak Uwamungu Cornelis
Uwamungu Cornelis
Johan Heldenbergh
Johan Heldenbergh
Stefaan De Munck
Brittany Cox
Greet Verstraete
Greet Verstraete
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