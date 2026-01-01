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Boy Swallows Universe
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Season 1
Cast and roles
Season 1 Cast of the Series Boy Swallows Universe (2024)
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"Boy Swallows Universe" cast
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Travis Fimmel
Simon Baker
Sophie Wilde
Bryan Brown
Deborah Mailman
Haiha Le
Ben O'Toole
Christopher James Baker
Adam Briggs
Toby Schmitz
Rob Carlton
Zachary Wan
Michael Denkha
Nathaniel Dean
Eloise Rothfield
Kate Box
Phoebe Tonkin
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