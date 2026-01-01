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The Doll Factory
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Season 1
Cast and roles
Season 1 Cast of the Series The Doll Factory (2023)
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"The Doll Factory" cast
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Esmé Creed-Miles
Iris
Éanna Hardwicke
Silas
Mirren Mack
Rose
George Webster
Pippa Haywood
Sharlene Whyte
Freddy Carter
Saoirse-Monica Jackson
Laurie Kynaston
Jim Caesar
Akshay Khanna
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