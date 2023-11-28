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Love Like a K-Drama (2023), season 1

Love Like a K-Drama season 1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Love Like a K-Drama Seasons Season 1
Love Like a K-Drama
Original title Season 1
Title Сезон 1
Season premiere 28 November 2023
Production year 2023
Number of episodes 12
Runtime 9 hours 24 minutes

TV Show rating

6.4
Rate 11 votes
6.5 IMDb

Love Like a K-Drama List of episodes

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Can a Kiss Scene Lead to Love?
Season 1 Episode 1
28 November 2023
I Like Guys Born in June
Season 1 Episode 2
28 November 2023
Two Kisses, One Love
Season 1 Episode 3
28 November 2023
I Only Have Eyes for You
Season 1 Episode 4
28 November 2023
The Samgyeopsal That Changed Everything
Season 1 Episode 5
5 December 2023
A Love That Starts From 1%
Season 1 Episode 6
5 December 2023
She's My Baby
Season 1 Episode 7
5 December 2023
There’s Been an Incident
Season 1 Episode 8
12 December 2023
I'm Rooting for You Two
Season 1 Episode 9
12 December 2023
The Cruelest Decision
Season 1 Episode 10
19 December 2023
Kiss Monsters
Season 1 Episode 11
19 December 2023
Thank You for Letting Me Fall in Love
Season 1 Episode 12
26 December 2023
TV series release schedule
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