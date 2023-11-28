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Love Like a K-Drama (2023), season 1
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Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Love Like a K-Drama
Seasons
Season 1
Love Like a K-Drama
Original title
Season 1
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
28 November 2023
Production year
2023
Number of episodes
12
Runtime
9 hours 24 minutes
TV Show rating
6.4
Rate
11
votes
6.5
IMDb
Love Like a K-Drama List of episodes
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Can a Kiss Scene Lead to Love?
Season 1
Episode 1
28 November 2023
I Like Guys Born in June
Season 1
Episode 2
28 November 2023
Two Kisses, One Love
Season 1
Episode 3
28 November 2023
I Only Have Eyes for You
Season 1
Episode 4
28 November 2023
The Samgyeopsal That Changed Everything
Season 1
Episode 5
5 December 2023
A Love That Starts From 1%
Season 1
Episode 6
5 December 2023
She's My Baby
Season 1
Episode 7
5 December 2023
There’s Been an Incident
Season 1
Episode 8
12 December 2023
I'm Rooting for You Two
Season 1
Episode 9
12 December 2023
The Cruelest Decision
Season 1
Episode 10
19 December 2023
Kiss Monsters
Season 1
Episode 11
19 December 2023
Thank You for Letting Me Fall in Love
Season 1
Episode 12
26 December 2023
TV series release schedule
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