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Aşkın Tarifi season 1 watch online
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Aşkın Tarifi
Seasons
Season 1
Aşkın Tarifi
16+
Original title
Season 1
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
7 June 2021
Production year
2021
Number of episodes
13
Runtime
26 hours 0 minute
Series rating
4.8
Rate
11
votes
4.9
IMDb
"Aşkın Tarifi" season 1 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
1. Bölüm
Season 1
Episode 1
7 June 2021
2. Bölüm
Season 1
Episode 2
14 June 2021
3. Bölüm
Season 1
Episode 3
21 June 2021
4. Bölüm
Season 1
Episode 4
28 June 2021
5. Bölüm
Season 1
Episode 5
5 July 2021
6. Bölüm
Season 1
Episode 6
12 July 2021
7. Bölüm
Season 1
Episode 7
26 July 2021
8. Bölüm
Season 1
Episode 8
2 August 2021
9. Bölüm
Season 1
Episode 9
9 August 2021
10. Bölüm
Season 1
Episode 10
16 August 2021
11. Bölüm
Season 1
Episode 11
23 August 2021
12. Bölüm
Season 1
Episode 12
30 August 2021
13. Bölüm
Season 1
Episode 13
6 September 2021
TV series release schedule
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