Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet

Aşkın Tarifi season 1 watch online

Aşkın Tarifi season 1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Aşkın Tarifi Seasons Season 1
Aşkın Tarifi 16+
Original title Season 1
Title Сезон 1
Season premiere 7 June 2021
Production year 2021
Number of episodes 13
Runtime 26 hours 0 minute

Series rating

4.8
Rate 11 votes
4.9 IMDb

"Aşkın Tarifi" season 1 list of episodes.

TV series release schedule
Season 1
1. Bölüm
Season 1 Episode 1
7 June 2021
2. Bölüm
Season 1 Episode 2
14 June 2021
3. Bölüm
Season 1 Episode 3
21 June 2021
4. Bölüm
Season 1 Episode 4
28 June 2021
5. Bölüm
Season 1 Episode 5
5 July 2021
6. Bölüm
Season 1 Episode 6
12 July 2021
7. Bölüm
Season 1 Episode 7
26 July 2021
8. Bölüm
Season 1 Episode 8
2 August 2021
9. Bölüm
Season 1 Episode 9
9 August 2021
10. Bölüm
Season 1 Episode 10
16 August 2021
11. Bölüm
Season 1 Episode 11
23 August 2021
12. Bölüm
Season 1 Episode 12
30 August 2021
13. Bölüm
Season 1 Episode 13
6 September 2021
TV series release schedule
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more