Strange Evidence season 4 watch online
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Strange Evidence
Seasons
Season 4
Strange Evidence
18+
Original title
Season 4
Title
Сезон 4
Season premiere
11 June 2020
Production year
2020
Number of episodes
11
Runtime
11 hours 0 minute
Series rating
4.5
Rate
13
votes
4.7
IMDb
"Strange Evidence" season 4 list of episodes.
Nuclear Mummy Demon
Season 4
Episode 1
11 June 2020
Escobar's Ghost
Season 4
Episode 2
18 June 2020
When Bigfoot Attacks
Season 4
Episode 3
25 June 2020
Church of the Death Eaters
Season 4
Episode 4
2 July 2020
Curse of the Zombie Graveyard
Season 4
Episode 5
9 July 2020
Aliens of Hell Highway
Season 4
Episode 6
16 July 2020
Underwater Godzilla
Season 4
Episode 7
23 July 2020
Alien of the Amazon/Highway Inferno
Season 4
Episode 8
30 July 2020
Curse of the Alien Egg
Season 4
Episode 9
6 August 2020
Doomsday Vegas UFO
Season 4
Episode 10
13 August 2020
The Man Who Laid an Egg
Season 4
Episode 11
20 August 2020
