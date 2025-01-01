Princess ClaraPrincess Clara, Foxxy Love: As with this Black chick's tongue.
Captain HeroHow cool is this? / We've only been here a day / And I already find myself in a 3-way!
Toot Braunstein[after hearing of Spanky's game of crapping on pizza] You want to do *what* to pizza? The most tasty and delicious of all that is tasty and delicious? So you can sh*t on it? I should kill you where you stand!
Spanky HamWhat you need is some good old-fashioned positive reinforcement. You can do this.
[starts whipping Ling-Ling]
Spanky HamI respect you because you're you! There's two I's in Ling Ling!
Spanky Ham[laughing] Oh my God! She thinks you're our servant 'cause you're Black! Ha ha!, this is the best day of my miserable life. SWEEET! I love racism!
Princess Clara[Spanky, Clara, and Foxxy are waiting for a pizza so they can play a prank on the deliverer] I had never been more nervous. The pizza would be here in 30 minutes or less, and with Foxxy's hands tied up in her hair, she was as useless as a Mexican!
Ling-LingLing Ling wake up inside land whale. Nothing to do. Only sex with chicken.
XandirGrapes are fun.
[giggles]
Foxxy LoveFoxxy found herself in a pickle, instead of the other way around.
Wooldoor SockbatSo God killed everyone... the good guys... the bad guys... and even Steve from Long Island... but not me. And I know why. With everyone else gone, I can finally enjoy masturbating the way He intended: by myself.
Captain HeroHere's to the tiniest ass you can tap without setting off an Amber Alert!