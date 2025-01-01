Menu
Kinoafisha TV Shows Drawn Together Quotes

Drawn Together quotes

[Spanky and Clara are neck-deep in a ball pit discussing her bigoted views]
Princess Clara I don't see why I should apologize. I mean, where I come from all my servants are Black... or Presbyterian.
Spanky Ham Yea, but honey, where you come from animated objects spring to life and spout silly catchphrases.
Blue Ball [springs to life] Whachu talkin' 'bout, pig?
Princess Clara No, he's right, Blue Ball. Maybe I should just apologize.
Blue Ball Usually, Clara looks to us for advice, but this time it came from Spanky. It's a good thing too, because I was going tell her to shoot the President.
Ling-Ling I use your skull for sex, and a decorative bird house.
Toot Braunstein [trying to get Xandir's attention with her head in a guillotine] I swear to God I'll cut my fucking head off!
[Xandir ignores her, Toot slices off her head and flashes him while Spanky takes a dump in her skull]
Ling-Ling Ling-Ling is no pet! Ling-Ling here to kill, and to give children seizures!
Spanky Ham Oh, this is too good. She thinks you're a servant... 'CAUSE YOU'RE BLACK!
Wooldoor Sockbat If anyone needs me, I'll be in the Clock Tower.
[cocks a sniper rifle]
Toot Braunstein [drunk] I thought you loved me, Captain Morgan!
[smashes bottle of booze against the wall]
Toot Braunstein Oh no, you're bleeding! I'll save you, Cap'n Morgan!
[licks booze off wall]
Xandir Why is it whenever something isn't working, your first impulse is to eat it?
Xandir [Flashback of Toot eating the TV] TOOT! WHAT ARE YOU DOING?
Toot Braunstein I couldn't find the remote.
Captain Hero I could stick and stir any one of these broads, but I really wish we had one of those sexy Black chicks.
Foxxy Love [Opens door] Bling bling! Foxxy Love is in the house!
Captain Hero Damn, I am good! I wish we had a 12-year-old girl and a donkey!
[camera shifts from the door to Captain Hero several times; nothing happens]
Captain Hero Damn.
Spanky Ham They're gonna cut off my health insurance? I'll be more diseased than Dumpy the Medical Waste Man!
Dumpy the Medical Waste Man [Cut to medical waste container full of syringes] Kill me!
[repeated line]
Xandir I'm on a never-ending quest to save my girlfriend!
Toot Braunstein Sometimes I cut myself to relieve the pain
Captain Hero Hey, pig! Great news!
Wooldoor Sockbat Foxxy just bought us an insane amount of alcohol!
Captain Hero Are you defecating into a cantalope?
Spanky Ham [farts] Uh... this is awkward. I guess if I waited an hour, I coulda blamed it on the booze.
Ling-Ling [disappointed sigh] Ah, Mitsubishi.
Ling-Ling That'll do, pig. That'll do.
Ling-Ling [upon encountering a three-headed acid-spitting needle monster] Ling Ling pray for battle since Ling Ling first enter house! L. Ron Hubbard has finally answered!
Foxxy Love She doesn't know anything about sex. How does she get men to pay her rent?
[repeated line]
Toot Braunstein Goddammit!
Foxxy Love That was one crazy Yom Kippur.
Vietnamese kid Please, Honorable Spanky-san. We are losing our jobs and we can't eat or live.
Spanky Ham Yeah? Well, me no care-y!
Toot Braunstein If I can't be the sex symbol, then I'll just be THE BITCH!
Princess Clara What is this thing in my mouth? / It's slippery and it's slimy / Travelling down my slender virgin pink esophagus. / Some Black chick's tongue. / It's such a new sensation.
Foxxy Love I got a mayonnaise mama on my lickin' hole / And we've only just begun...
Princess Clara It's really quite thrilling...
Foxxy Love It's right. Now you know...
Princess Clara I can taste a filling...
Foxxy Love And it's solid gold...
Princess Clara I never dreamed I would be so willing / To let myself go.
Foxxy Love Tell me about it! / I'm totally frenching a racist ho!
Princess Clara Princess Clara, Foxxy Love: This Black chick's tongue.
Princess Clara What a wonderful feeling.
Foxxy Love Damn, where'd this bitch get her earrings?
Princess Clara I've never had so much fun.
Princess Clara Princess Clara, Foxxy Love: As with this Black chick's tongue.
Captain Hero How cool is this? / We've only been here a day / And I already find myself in a 3-way!
Toot Braunstein [after hearing of Spanky's game of crapping on pizza] You want to do *what* to pizza? The most tasty and delicious of all that is tasty and delicious? So you can sh*t on it? I should kill you where you stand!
[punches a hole through the wall]
Toot Braunstein So, Clara, how was your day?
Princess Clara It was magical!
Toot Braunstein I guess it would have been if you were violated by a magician.
Foxxy Love Just when you thought racism couldn't get any more racismer!
Xandir [about to cry] Strong Xandir, strong Xandir.
Princess Clara Oh f*ck me.
Spanky Ham What you need is some good old-fashioned positive reinforcement. You can do this.
[starts whipping Ling-Ling]
Spanky Ham I respect you because you're you! There's two I's in Ling Ling!
Spanky Ham [laughing] Oh my God! She thinks you're our servant 'cause you're Black! Ha ha!, this is the best day of my miserable life. SWEEET! I love racism!
Princess Clara [Spanky, Clara, and Foxxy are waiting for a pizza so they can play a prank on the deliverer] I had never been more nervous. The pizza would be here in 30 minutes or less, and with Foxxy's hands tied up in her hair, she was as useless as a Mexican!
Ling-Ling Ling Ling wake up inside land whale. Nothing to do. Only sex with chicken.
Xandir Grapes are fun.
[giggles]
Foxxy Love Foxxy found herself in a pickle, instead of the other way around.
Wooldoor Sockbat So God killed everyone... the good guys... the bad guys... and even Steve from Long Island... but not me. And I know why. With everyone else gone, I can finally enjoy masturbating the way He intended: by myself.
Captain Hero Here's to the tiniest ass you can tap without setting off an Amber Alert!
Toot Braunstein Damn it! Clara's pissing me off like fat-free sour cream!
Xandir [holding Ling-Ling] Hey, Ling-Ling, are you excited for Christmas?
[Ling-Ling perks up and nods]
Xandir Too bad there's no such thing as Santa Claus! I bet you're disappointed.
[Xandir licks a sad Ling-Ling's secretion off and passes it to Toot]
Toot Braunstein Ling-Ling, what's this in your ear? Is it a quarter?
[Ling-Ling perks up]
Toot Braunstein No, it's a tumor!
[licks a sad Ling-Ling's secretion off and passes it to a sickly-looking Wooldor]
Wooldoor Sockbat Hey, Ling-Ling, you, uh... excited for Christmas?
[Ling-Ling perks up]
Wooldoor Sockbat Oh, no, it's a tumor!
[licks a sad Ling-Ling's secretion off]
[Clara just called Spanky's hobby of crapping on pizza a little game]
Spanky Ham What? What did you just say? The travel-sized version of Battleships, *that's* a little game! Screwing with the Pizza Man, that's a way of life! Its who-I-Am!
Princess Clara [about her octopussoir] Oh, please, please don't tell anybody. I'm afraid that I must ask you guys to keep my secret with a pinky swear!
Foxxy Love I pinky swear.
Toot Braunstein [They look at Toot] FINE! I pinky swear.
[Clara's octopussoir also pinky swears]
Captain Hero [knocks on door] Clara, Toot told us that you have a monster for a vagina and we want to have a meeting about it.
Princess Clara How is that even possible?
[Foxxy and Clara stare at Toot]
Toot Braunstein Oopsey-Tootsey! I couldn't help myself.
Xandir You used to care about me!
Captain Hero What?
Xandir You used to say I was pretty!
Captain Hero No, I didn't!
Xandir You used to dress up for me!
Captain Hero Only that one time!
Princess Clara You're probably wondering about my octopussior... It's French.
[in the confessional]
Princess Clara I've never shared my story with anyone before. It's all so... so personal. I told the girls that the only way I could get it out was through interpretive dance.
[she then dances interpretively]
Foxxy Love Really? When you was but a child, your stepfather cast a curse on yo' vagina?
Princess Clara What? Weren't you paying attention?
[demonstrates a move]
Princess Clara My evil step *mother*! *Mother* placed the curse on me!
Toot Braunstein Uh-duuuuuh!
Foxxy Love Now Foxxy Love did not want a riot to break out--even though she sho could use a new TV set. So, Foxxy decided to call a house meeting.
Princess Clara Look, everyone! It's that asshole Jeff Probst!
Spanky Ham [to Princess Clara] If that will get you out of this ball-pit so I can check out that precious vertical smile of yours.
Toot Braunstein We have to fight for our food now? These competitions are bulltoot!
Princess Clara Have you noticed we didn't get any screen time this week?
Toot Braunstein Well, uh, duh! That's because we've been in the basement all week making this awesome potato gun!
Princess Clara [in the confessional] The Producers told us that we must start a business of our choosing. I wanted to have a bake sale but the stereotypes had other ideas.
Xandir Let's open a hair salon!
Foxxy Love OOOH, we could shine shoes!
Ling-Ling I say full-release massage parlour that serves wok-fried puppies!
Toot Braunstein LET'S EAT POTATO SALAD!
Xandir I'm on a never-ending quest to save my girlfriend!
Ling-Ling Say my name, bitch!
Captain Hero I would've been more pissed at Spanky, but you know, I just won FIFTY DOLLARS!
Captain Hero Oho! We fell for the ol' neck-sprain, well-lit pie diversion.
[Xandir tells Toot how to make herself throw up and Toot makes a comment about having her fingers in Pepe Le Pew]
Xandir You were with Pepe Le Pew? You MINX...
Toot Braunstein Not *the* Pepe LePew... *MY* Pepe Le Pew!
Foxxy Love Come on, people! Fight the power! We know you're a little games producer! Mama didn't raise no fool, and Daddy didn't raise me at all!
Toot Braunstein So we're just a bunch of monkeys dancing for the cameras! And what do we get in return? Nothing! At least monkeys get beat off by their owners once in awhile!
Foxxy Love [on attending Wooldoor's funeral] That was the first funeral I'd been to in a long time that did not take place in my womb.
Foxxy Love I'm like Sherlock Holmes, if he played tambourine and shaved his cooch.
Captain Hero Jerk-off assholes...
Xandir Wow, you're from Mortal Kombat? I'm from a video game too! So tell me, what's your special move?
Scorpion Get over here!
[catches Xandir with his spear and pulls his head off]
Computer Voice Fatality...
Xandir Impressive. My special move's the reach-around!
Scorpion Oy vey...
Ling-Ling Ling-Ling find great new shampoo... also worst lingual nightmare.
[trying to pronounce the brand name Prell]
Ling-Ling P... Plerr...
Captain Hero Don't make me kick your ass!
Wooldoor Sockbat Don't make me suck your cock!
Captain Hero Don't make me cuddle you like a baby!
Wooldoor Sockbat Don't make me suck your cock!
Princess Clara I needed to help Wooldoor before he flushes his life down the sink!
Foxxy Love [on the producers' word edits] Goddamn white producers with their goddamn white flashes. They can edit us to make us say whatever they want.
[edited]
Foxxy Love My... thang... is... made... out... of... bacon.
[after the editing]
Foxxy Love STOP IT! Anyway, where was I? Oh yeah. My thang's 100% pure bacon.
Wooldoor Sockbat Holy crap! I'm supposed to be in the Witness Protection Program!
Spanky Ham Nothin' reminds me of my first time like a chick crying!
Princess Clara Why should I apologize? It's not like I made her Black.
Foxxy Love [the housemates must vote on whether or not to keep Foxxy] You know this vote is total crap. She was totally into it! You saw us tongue-bangin'!
Captain Hero Sorry, Foxxy, but if I vote you out now, I'll be one step closer to the million dollars!
Foxxy Love Million dollars? You know this ain't one of them kinda shows right? Ain't no prizes!
Captain Hero [aside in the confessional] Ah, silly Foxxy. She'll never win the million dollars with *that* kind of attitude!
Spanky Ham I don't remember ordering a pizza...
[opens a box with his turd in it]
Spanky Ham with sausage!
Ling-Ling's Father [looks around the confessional room] Huh? What is this place?
Toot Braunstein Blah, blah, blah! I'm Captain Hero and I can fly! And I...
Captain Hero Do you mind, Fudgy? I'm on the phone!
Toot Braunstein I don't care! I got to call my AA sponsor!
Captain Hero [in a girlish voice] I said I'm on the phone!
Spanky Ham Why must I ruin everything beautiful?
Spanky Ham I, for one, am not just going to wait around to be swallowed by a giant vagina!
[thinks for a minute]
Spanky Ham Huh? Oh... wait, no, no, no.
Foxxy Love We'll always have Paris. That's what we called it when I smashed his penis with a lead model of the Eiffel Tower
Captain Hero [playing Spin-the-Bottle with Spanky Ham and Wooldoor Sockbat] Hey! If you're gonna be gay about this, you can't play!
