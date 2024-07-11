Menu
Spartacus: House of Ashur Filming locations

Filming Dates & Locations

Filming Locations: Spartacus: House of Ashur

  • Auckland, New Zealand

Filming Dates

  • 11 July 2024 - 22 October 2024
