Lucky Louie Quotes

Lucky Louie quotes

Tina Why?
Louie Because God is Dead and we're alone!
Tina Okay.
Tina We've got to have another kid, we said we'd have two kids so Lucy wouldn't be raised alone!
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Laura Kightlinger
Louis C.K.
Louis C.K.
