Ari GoldI didn't go to the Lakers game because they were playing the fucking Bobcats. And I came here today because I thought this was a session on how my wife could learn to communicate, how to answer a question without a question, basic Humanity 101, which I thought, given your wall of fucking diplomas, you could easily fix, or if you couldn't, you could give her a pill that would either fix it or make her a mute. But now, to turn around and gang up on me? I have work to do. I have hundreds of clients to deal with, and just so we're clear, I don't care about ANY of them. They're all just a number, like wife number one and therapist number seven. GOOD DAY!
Ari GoldPeople. staff meeting has been canceled. You all have one goal today, to get Vincent Chase's brother, Johnny Chase, a job. Any job. I don't care if it's a porn shoot in which he is being gang-raped by a gaggle of silverbacked apes; if there are cameras rolling, everybody wins. Ten grand to anyone who can deliver this to me, TODAY.
Ari GoldListen, Lloyd, I want you to put all my files, folders, binders, *everything* into a box! If you find a used condom, an executioner's mask, and a fucking spike paddle, don't think, just pack that bitch! Chop suey!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ari GoldWhere the fuck is Peter Cole's office? Right here?
EricYeah, I mean... you know... you have sex and... that's it - you say goodbye.
Johnny Drama[pauses to think] That's the only kinda sex I have.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ari Gold[to his wife] You can have it if you want to live in Agoura fucking Hills and go to group therapy, but if you want a Beverly Hills mansion, a country club membership, and nine weeks a year in a Tuscan villa, then I'm gonna need to take a call when it comes in at noon on a motherfucking Wednesday!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Terence[about to fire Ari after discovering his attempted coup] People! We have a traitor in our midst. Let this be a lesson to all of you.
Ari GoldYou're making a very big mistake, Terrence.
TerenceOh, that's what Arthur Jensen said in 1973. He was the first conspirator I ever dealt with. Try finding him now, Ari, he's selling auto insurance in Reseda.
Ari GoldOk, people. Most of you are sitting there, and you're looking at this good-looking old man, and you're wondering, "Who the FUCK is he?" and you know what, that's exactly what you should be doing. You all know who's been running this company for the past eight years. And you know that when I go, in no time, you will be repping nobodys like Bill from The Apprentice. No one needs to make a decision right now. I will be starting my own agency. Two very important rules will apply: to make everyone on the ground floor rich, and to burn this motherfucking place to the ground. Lloyd, are you with me?
[Lloyd says nothing. For the first time, Ari's cocky demeanor falters]
Ari GoldLloyd, what are you doing? You and me, we have a special bond. Come on.
LloydAri, swear to me that you will never again say anything offensive to me about my race or my sexual orientation
Ari GoldI can't swear to that, but I promise that I will always apologize after.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ari GoldFrom now on, ask my permission before you bang one of my assistants.
Ari GoldI thought you already were his manager, because believe me, I would not put up with this much shit from anyone who wasn't.
EricYeah, I know I am, but I want to do it for real, you know? I want to have the conversation, lock it in.
Ari GoldSo you come to me for advice. I'm gonna fucking cry. All right, here's what you do. You deal with talent the same way that you deal with women. You have to make them believe that they need you more then you need them.
Ari GoldThe point is that he is an insecure fuck, like all beautiful-but-handed-everything-on-a-silver-platter people. He doesn't trust anyone in this world but you. You've been born into royalty, baby. You know it. Now you just gotta be thankful and wear the crown.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ari's WifeWhat's in the bag?
Ari GoldA kilo of blow. What's with all the fucking questions?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ari GoldThat was a good speech, Lloyd. If I was 25 and liked cock, we could be something.
Ari Gold[Ari doesn't want Vince to do Queens Blvd] You know what they feed people on an indi set, Vinne? Nothing! They don't give you a trailer. They tell you to go sit on an apple box. Ever try to bang an extra on an apple box?