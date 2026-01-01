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Kinoafisha TV Shows Scandal Awards

"Scandal" updates

All info
Golden Globes, USA 2014 Golden Globes, USA 2014
Best TV Actress - Drama
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2014 Primetime Emmy Awards 2014
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2013 Primetime Emmy Awards 2013
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2018 Primetime Emmy Awards 2018
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2015 Primetime Emmy Awards 2015
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2014 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2014
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
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