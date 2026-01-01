Menu
Alisa v Zazerkale 1982, season 1

Alisa v Zazerkale season 1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Alisa v Zazerkale Seasons Season 1
Alisa v Zazerkale 0+
Title Сезон 1
Season premiere 1 January 1982
Production year 1982
Number of episodes 4
Runtime 40 minutes

Series rating

7.4
Rate 12 votes
7.6 IMDb

"Alisa v Zazerkale" season 1 list of episodes.

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Серия 1
Season 1 Episode 1
1 January 1982
Серия 2
Season 1 Episode 2
1 January 1982
Серия 3
Season 1 Episode 3
1 January 1982
Серия 4
Season 1 Episode 4
1 January 1982
