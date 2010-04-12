Filming Locations: Mildred Pierce
- Forest Hills, Queens, New York City, New York, USA
- Merrick, New York, USA
- Cold Spring, New York, USA
- Peekskill, New York, USA
- Winfield Hall, Woolworth Estate - 77 Crescent Beach Rd, Glen Cove, Long Island, New York, USA
- Blauvelt, New York, USA
- Queens, New York City, New York, USA
- Oyster Bay, Long Island, New York, USA
- Locust Valley, Long Island, New York, USA
- Caumsett, Long Island, New York, USA
- New York City, New York, USA
- Lloyd Harbor, Long Island, New York, USA
- Steiner Studios - 15 Washington Avenue, Brooklyn Navy Yard, Brooklyn, New York City, New York, USA
- USA
- Long Island, New York, USA
- New York, USA
- Glen Cove, Long Island, New York, USA