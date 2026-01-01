Menu
Kinoafisha TV Shows Hope Street Filming locations

Filming Dates & Locations

Filming Locations: Hope Street

  • Northern Ireland, UK

Iconic scenes & Locations

Port Devine Harbour
Donaghadee, County Down, Northern Ireland, UK
Commodore pub
Pier 36, 36 Parade, Donaghadee, Northern Ireland, UK
Police Station
4 Shore Street, Donaghadee, County Down, BT21 0DG, Northern Ireland, UK
Lighthouse
Donaghadee Lighthouse, Parade, Donaghadee, Northern Ireland, UK
Filming Dates

  • April 2021 - July 2021
