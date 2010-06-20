Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
Jonas 2009 - 2010, season 2
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Filming locations
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Jonas
Seasons
Season 2
Jonas
6+
Original title
Season 2
Title
Сезон 2
Season premiere
20 June 2010
Production year
2010
Number of episodes
13
Runtime
4 hours 46 minutes
Series rating
5.4
Rate
20
votes
4.8
IMDb
"Jonas" season 2 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
House Party
Season 2
Episode 1
20 June 2010
Back to the Beach
Season 2
Episode 2
27 June 2010
Date Expectations
Season 2
Episode 3
4 July 2010
And... Action
Season 2
Episode 4
11 July 2010
America's Sweethearts
Season 2
Episode 5
25 July 2010
The Secret
Season 2
Episode 6
1 August 2010
A Wasabi Story
Season 2
Episode 7
8 August 2010
Up in the Air
Season 2
Episode 8
15 August 2010
Direct to Video
Season 2
Episode 9
22 August 2010
The Flirt Locker
Season 2
Episode 10
29 August 2010
Boat Trip
Season 2
Episode 11
12 September 2010
On the Radio
Season 2
Episode 12
26 September 2010
Band of Brothers
Season 2
Episode 13
3 October 2010
TV series release schedule
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree