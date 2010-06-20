Menu
Jonas 2009 - 2010, season 2

Jonas season 2 poster
Jonas 6+
Original title Season 2
Title Сезон 2
Season premiere 20 June 2010
Production year 2010
Number of episodes 13
Runtime 4 hours 46 minutes

Series rating

5.4
Rate 20 votes
4.8 IMDb

"Jonas" season 2 list of episodes.

Season 1
Season 2
House Party
Season 2 Episode 1
20 June 2010
Back to the Beach
Season 2 Episode 2
27 June 2010
Date Expectations
Season 2 Episode 3
4 July 2010
And... Action
Season 2 Episode 4
11 July 2010
America's Sweethearts
Season 2 Episode 5
25 July 2010
The Secret
Season 2 Episode 6
1 August 2010
A Wasabi Story
Season 2 Episode 7
8 August 2010
Up in the Air
Season 2 Episode 8
15 August 2010
Direct to Video
Season 2 Episode 9
22 August 2010
The Flirt Locker
Season 2 Episode 10
29 August 2010
Boat Trip
Season 2 Episode 11
12 September 2010
On the Radio
Season 2 Episode 12
26 September 2010
Band of Brothers
Season 2 Episode 13
3 October 2010
