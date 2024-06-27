Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
Unicorn Academy 2023, season 2
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Trailers
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Unicorn Academy
Seasons
Season 2
Unicorn Academy
Original title
Season 2
Title
Сезон 2
Season premiere
27 June 2024
Production year
2024
Number of episodes
10
Runtime
4 hours 0 minute
Series rating
6.5
Rate
17
votes
6.6
IMDb
Unicorn Academy List of episodes
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Under the Fairy Moon
Season 2
Episode 1
27 June 2024
Year of the Unicorn
Season 2
Episode 2
27 June 2024
Star Showers
Season 2
Episode 3
27 June 2024
Wildstar's Dream
Season 2
Episode 4
27 June 2024
Legacies
Season 2
Episode 5
27 June 2024
Mounting Pressure
Season 2
Episode 6
27 June 2024
The Wrong Crowd
Season 2
Episode 7
27 June 2024
The Final Test Part 1
Season 2
Episode 8
27 June 2024
The Final Test Part 2
Season 2
Episode 9
27 June 2024
Grimoria's Return
Season 2
Episode 10
27 June 2024
TV series release schedule
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree