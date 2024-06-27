Menu
Unicorn Academy 2023, season 2

Unicorn Academy season 2 poster
Unicorn Academy
Original title Season 2
Title Сезон 2
Season premiere 27 June 2024
Production year 2024
Number of episodes 10
Runtime 4 hours 0 minute

Series rating

6.5
Rate 17 votes
6.6 IMDb

Unicorn Academy List of episodes

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Under the Fairy Moon
Season 2 Episode 1
27 June 2024
Year of the Unicorn
Season 2 Episode 2
27 June 2024
Star Showers
Season 2 Episode 3
27 June 2024
Wildstar's Dream
Season 2 Episode 4
27 June 2024
Legacies
Season 2 Episode 5
27 June 2024
Mounting Pressure
Season 2 Episode 6
27 June 2024
The Wrong Crowd
Season 2 Episode 7
27 June 2024
The Final Test Part 1
Season 2 Episode 8
27 June 2024
The Final Test Part 2
Season 2 Episode 9
27 June 2024
Grimoria's Return
Season 2 Episode 10
27 June 2024
