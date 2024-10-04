Menu
Curses! 2023 - 2024, season 2
Curses!
6+
Original title
Season 2
Title
Сезон 2
Season premiere
4 October 2024
Production year
2024
Number of episodes
10
Runtime
3 hours 50 minutes
Series rating
0.0
Rate
0
vote
7
IMDb
Write review
Curses! List of episodes
Season 1
Season 2
The Lantern
Season 2
Episode 1
4 October 2024
The Persian Die Block
Season 2
Episode 2
4 October 2024
The Ottoman Ship Helm
Season 2
Episode 3
4 October 2024
The Rajasthani Puppet
Season 2
Episode 4
4 October 2024
The Inuit Glasses and the Peruvian Gourd
Season 2
Episode 5
4 October 2024
The Goodluck Bridle
Season 2
Episode 6
4 October 2024
The Didgeridoo
Season 2
Episode 7
4 October 2024
Dr. Terrifico's Strength Tonic
Season 2
Episode 8
4 October 2024
The Lapis Scarabs
Season 2
Episode 9
4 October 2024
The Throne of Sargon
Season 2
Episode 10
4 October 2024
