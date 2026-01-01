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Golden Globes 2024
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2024
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Nominee
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