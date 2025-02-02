Menu
The Newsreader 2021 - 2025, season 3

The Newsreader season 3 poster
Season premiere 2 February 2025
Production year 2025
Number of episodes 6
Runtime 5 hours 36 minutes

Night of Nights
Season 3 Episode 1
2 February 2025
A New Era
Season 3 Episode 2
2 February 2025
Behind The Front Line
Season 3 Episode 3
2 February 2025
One Team, All Brothers
Season 3 Episode 4
2 February 2025
On the Brink
Season 3 Episode 5
2 February 2025
The Fall
Season 3 Episode 6
2 February 2025
