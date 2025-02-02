Menu
The Newsreader 2021 - 2025, season 3
The Newsreader
Original title
Season 3
Title
Сезон 3
Season premiere
2 February 2025
Production year
2025
Number of episodes
6
Runtime
5 hours 36 minutes
Series rating
0.0
Rate
0
vote
7.8
IMDb
Write review
The Newsreader List of episodes
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Night of Nights
Season 3
Episode 1
2 February 2025
A New Era
Season 3
Episode 2
2 February 2025
Behind The Front Line
Season 3
Episode 3
2 February 2025
One Team, All Brothers
Season 3
Episode 4
2 February 2025
On the Brink
Season 3
Episode 5
2 February 2025
The Fall
Season 3
Episode 6
2 February 2025
