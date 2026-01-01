Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha TV Shows The Newsreader Filming locations

Filming Dates & Locations

Filming Locations: The Newsreader

  • Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

Iconic scenes & Locations

location
South Melbourne, Victoria, Australia
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
NEP Studios
Southbank, South Melbourne, Victoria, Australia
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
location
Brooklyn, Victoria, Australia
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
location
Southbank, Victoria, Australia
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱

Filming Dates

  • November 2020 - March 2021
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more