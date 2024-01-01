Mr. Peterman
Elaine, up until a few minutes ago, I was convinced I was on the receiving end of the oldest baker's grift in the books - The Enterman's Shim Sham. Until I remembered my security camera, which I installed to catch other Walter using my latrine.
Elaine
But, Mr. Peterman, I...
Mr. Peterman
Elaine, I have a question for you - is the item still with you?
Mr. Peterman
Elaine, do you have any idea what happens to a butter-based frosting after sitting 60 years in a poorly ventilated English basement? I have a feeling that what you are about to go through is punishment enough. Dismissed.