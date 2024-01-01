Menu
Telemarketer Hi, would you be interested in switching over to TMI long distance service?
Jerry Oh, gee, I can't talk right now. Why don't you give me your home number and I'll call you later?
Telemarketer Uh, well I'm sorry, we're not allowed to do that.
Jerry Oh, I guess you don't want people calling you at home.
Telemarketer No.
Jerry Well, now you know how I feel.
[Jerry hangs up phone]
George Costanza I have a bad feeling that whenever a lesbian looks at me they think "That's why I'm not a heterosexual."
Jerry According to most studies, people's number-one fear is public speaking. Number two is death. Death is number two! Now, this means to the average person, if you have to go to a funeral, you're better off in the casket than doing the eulogy.
[repeated lines]
Newman Hello, Jerry.
Jerry Hello, Newman.
Cosmo Kramer Well, after he heckled Toby, she got so upset, she ran out of the building and a street sweeper ran over her foot and severed her pinky toe.
George Costanza That's unbelievable!
Cosmo Kramer Yeah! Then after the ambulance left, I found the toe! So I put it in a Cracker Jack box, filled it with ice, and took off for the hospital.
George Costanza You ran?
Cosmo Kramer No, I jumped on the bus. I told the driver, "I got a toe here, buddy - step on it!"
George Costanza Holy cow!
Cosmo Kramer Yeah, yeah, then all of a sudden, this guy pulls out a gun. Well, I knew any delay is gonna cost her her pinky toe, so I got out of the seat and I started walking towards him. He says, "Where do you think you're going, Cracker Jack?" I said, "Well, I got a little prize for ya, buddy."
Cosmo Kramer [Kramer throws two punches and an uppercut] Knocked him out cold!
George Costanza How could you do that?
Cosmo Kramer Then everybody is screamin,' because the driver, he's passed out from all the commotion. The bus is outta control! So I grab him by the collar, I take him out of the seat, I get behind the wheel, and now I'm driving the bus.
Jerry Wow.
George Costanza You're Batman.
Cosmo Kramer Yeah, yeah, I am Batman. Then the mugger, he comes to and he starts choking me. So I'm fighting him off with one hand and I kept driving the bus with the other, ya know. Then I managed to open up the door and I kicked him out the door, ya know, with my foot, ya know, at the next stop.
Jerry You kept making all the stops?
Cosmo Kramer Well, people kept ringing the bell!
Cosmo Kramer You're wasting your life.
George Costanza I am not. What you call wasting, I call living. I'm living my life.
Cosmo Kramer OK, like what? No, tell me. Do you have a job?
George Costanza No.
Cosmo Kramer You got money?
George Costanza No.
Cosmo Kramer Do you have a woman?
George Costanza No.
Cosmo Kramer Do you have any prospects?
George Costanza No.
Cosmo Kramer You got anything on the horizon?
George Costanza Uh, no.
Cosmo Kramer Do you have any action at all?
George Costanza No.
Cosmo Kramer Do you have any conceivable reason for even getting up in the morning?
George Costanza I like to get the Daily News.
George Costanza It became very clear to me sitting out there today that every decision I've made in my entire life has been wrong. My life is the complete opposite of everything I want it to be. Every instinct I have, in every aspect of life, be it something to wear, something to eat - it's all been wrong.
Jerry I wanted to talk to you about Dr. Whatley. I have a suspicion that he's converted to Judaism purely for the jokes.
Priest And this offends you as a Jewish person?
Jerry No, it offends me as a comedian.
Jerry Looking at cleavage is like looking at the sun. You don't stare at it. It's too risky. Ya get a sense of it and then you look away.
George Costanza Kramer goes to a fantasy camp? His whole life is a fantasy camp. People should plunk down $2000 to live like him for a week. Do nothing, fall ass-backwards into money, mooch food off your neighbors and have sex without dating. THAT'S a fantasy camp.
Cosmo Kramer Boy, these pretzels are makin' me thirsty.
George Costanza Jerry, just remember, it's not a lie if you believe it.
Elaine You know what your problem is? Your standards are too high.
Jerry I went out with you.
Elaine That's because my standards are too low.
[Kramer gave blood to Jerry]
Jerry I can feel his blood inside of me, borrowing things from my blood.
George Costanza What gives you pleasure?
Jerry Listening to you. I listen to this for fifteen minutes and I'm on top of the world. Your misery is my pleasure.
George Costanza Why do they make the condom packets so hard to open?
Jerry Probably to give the woman a chance to change her mind.
George Costanza The sea was angry that day, my friends - like an old man trying to send back soup in a deli. I got about fifty feet out and suddenly the great beast appeared before me. I tell you he was ten stories high if he was a foot. As if sensing my presence, he let out a great bellow. I said, "Easy, big fella!" And then, as I watched him struggling, I realized that something was obstructing its breathing. From where I was standing, I could see directly into the eye of the great fish.
Jerry Mammal.
George Costanza Whatever.
Cosmo Kramer Well, what did you do next?
George Costanza Well then, from out of nowhere, a huge tidal wave lifted me, tossed me like a cork, and I found myself right on top of him - face to face with the blowhole. I could barely see from the waves crashing down upon me but I knew something was there. So I reached my hand in, felt around, and pulled out the obstruction.
[George reveals the obstruction to be a golf ball]
Cosmo Kramer What is that, a Titleist?
[George nods]
Cosmo Kramer Hole in one, huh?
Newman Just remember, when you control the mail, you control... information.
George Costanza My name is George, I'm unemployed and I live with my parents.
Cosmo Kramer [enters Jerry's apartment. Slams money on the counter] I'm out!
Elaine What?
Cosmo Kramer Yeah, I'm out. I'm out of the contest.
Mr. Lippman It's come to my attention that you and the cleaning woman have engaged in sexual intercourse on the desk in your office. Is that correct?
George Costanza Who said that?
Mr. Lippman She did.
George Costanza [pause] Was that wrong? Should I not have done that? I tell you, I gotta plead ignorance on this thing, because if anyone had said anything to me at all when I first started here that that sort of thing is frowned upon... you know, cause I've worked in a lot of offices, and I tell you, people do that all the time.
Mr. Lippman You're fired!
George Costanza Well, you didn't have to say it like that.
Cosmo Kramer [phone rings, Kramer picks up the phone] Hello... What Delay Industries?
George Costanza [yelling from the bathroom] Vandelay! Say Vandelay!
Cosmo Kramer No, you're way, way, way off. Well yeah, that's the right number, but this is an apartment.
George Costanza [rushes out of the toilet with his pants on his knees] Vandelay! Say Vandelay Industries!
[falls down]
Cosmo Kramer Yeah, no problem.
[hangs up phone]
Cosmo Kramer How did you know who that was?
Jerry [enters apartment, sees George lying on the floor with his pants on his ankles] And you wanna be my latex salesman?
Jerry So we're gonna make the Post Office pay for my new stereo now?
Cosmo Kramer It's a write-off for them.
Jerry How is it a write-off?
Cosmo Kramer They just write it off.
Jerry Write it off what?
Cosmo Kramer Jerry, all these big companies, they write off everything.
Jerry You don't even know what a write-off is.
Cosmo Kramer Do you?
Jerry No, I don't.
Cosmo Kramer But they do, and they're the ones writing it off.
George Costanza I'm a great quitter. It's one of the few things I do well. I come from a long line of quitters. My father was a quitter, my grandfather was a quitter... I was raised to give up.
George Costanza And as punishment, I should get to sleep with Elaine.
Jerry That's not punishing me, that's punishing Elaine. And cruelly, I might add...
George Costanza Well, I heard a noise.
Jerry What noise?
George Costanza You know, blah...
Jerry What blah?
George Costanza From the bathroom.
Jerry Oh, you think she was refunding?
George Costanza Every time we go out to eat the minute we we're done eating she's running to the bathroom.
Elaine So you're concerned?
George Costanza Elaine, of course I'm concerned... I'm payin' for those meals! It's like throwing money down the toilet!
George Costanza You know I always wanted to pretend I was an architect.
Jerry We're not gay. Not that there's anything wrong with that.
Jerry To me, the thing about birthday parties is that the first birthday party you have and the last birthday party you have are actually quite similar. You know, you just kinda sit there... you're the least excited person at the party. You don't even really realize that there is a party. You don't know what's goin' on. Both birthday parties, people have to kinda help you blow out the candles, you can't do it... you don't even know why you're doing it. What is this ritual? What is going on? It's also the only two birthday parties where other people have to gather your friends together for you. Sometimes they're not even your friends. They make the judgement. They bring 'em in, they sit 'em down, and they tell you - 'these are your friends! Tell them thank you for coming to my birthday party.
Elaine Where's Kramer?
Jerry Who knows? It's like asking where's Waldo.
George Costanza So, did you get your new plates?
Cosmo Kramer Oh... yeah. I got my new plates. But they mixed them up. Somebody got mine and I got their vanity plates.
George Costanza What do they say?
Cosmo Kramer Assman.
Jerry Assman?
Cosmo Kramer Yeah. Assman, Jerry. I'm Cosmo Kramer, the Assman!
Jerry Who would order a license plate that says "Assman"?
George Costanza Maybe they're Wilt Chamberlain's.
Jerry It doesn't have to be someone who gets a lot of women. It could be just some guy with a big ass.
Cosmo Kramer Yeah, or it could be a proctologist.
Jerry Yeah. Proctologist.
George Costanza Come on! No doctor would put that on his car.
Cosmo Kramer Have you ever met a proctologist? Well, they usually have a very good sense of humor. You meet a proctologist at a party, don't walk away. Plant yourself there, because you will hear the funniest stories you've ever heard. See, no one wants to admit to them that they stuck something up there. Never! It's always an accident. Every proctologist story ends in the same way: "It was a million to one shot, Doc. Million to one."
Jerry You see, Elaine, the key to eating a black and white cookie is that you wanna get some black and some white in each bite. Nothing mixes better than vanilla and chocolate. And yet still somehow racial harmony eludes us. If people would only look to the cookie, all our problems would be solved.
George Costanza You don't think she'd yada yada sex?
Elaine [raising hand] I've yada yada'ed sex.
George Costanza Really?
Elaine Yeah. I met this lawyer, we went out to dinner, I had the lobster bisque, we went back to my place, yada yada yada, I never heard from him again.
Jerry But you yada yada'd over the best part.
Elaine No, I mentioned the bisque.
George Costanza George is gettin' upset!
George Costanza [George rushes into Jerry's apartment] Did anybody call here asking for Vandelay Industries?
Jerry No, what happened to you?
George Costanza All right, listen closely, I was at the unemployment office and I told them I was very close to getting a job with Vandelay Industries, and I gave them your phone number. So now, when the phone rings, you have to answer "Vandelay Industries".
Jerry I'm Vandelay Industries?
George Costanza Right.
Jerry What is that?
George Costanza You're in latex.
Jerry What do I do with latex?
George Costanza I don't know, you manufacture it.
Elaine Right here in this little apartment?
Jerry And what do I say about you?
George Costanza You're considering hiring me for your latex salesman.
Jerry I'm gonna hire you as my latex salesman? I don't think so. Why would I do that?
George Costanza Because I asked you to.
Jerry If you think I'm looking for someone to just sit at a desk, pushing papers around, you can forget it. I get enough headaches just trying to manufacture the stuff.
Cosmo Kramer Well, more bad news Jerry. You know the police they found another victim of the Loper in Riverside Park. I saw the photo and it looked a lot like you.
Jerry Oh, come on, there's a lot of people walking around the city that look like me.
Cosmo Kramer Not as many as there used to be.
Frank Costanza My George isn't clever enough to hatch a scheme like this.
Elaine You got that right.
Frank Costanza What the hell does that mean?
Elaine That means whatever the hell you want it to mean.
Frank Costanza You saying you want a piece of me?
[hits his chest]
Elaine I could drop you like a bag of dirt.
Frank Costanza [yelling] You want a piece of me? You got it!
George Costanza Only I could fail at failing.
Ronnie [to George] I've been living a lie.
George Costanza You've been living a lie? I've been living... like twenty.
George Costanza Who buys an umbrella anyway? You can get them for free at the coffee shop in those metal cans.
Jerry Those belong to people.
[George sees two women holding hands]
George Costanza [to himself] Ooh, a lesbian sighting. They're so fascinating, why is that? Because they don't want us. You've got to respect that.
Cosmo Kramer They're trying to screw with your head.
Jerry Now why would a junior high school want to screw with my head?
Cosmo Kramer Why does Radio Shack ask for your phone number when you buy batteries? I don't know.
Elaine Benes Perhaps there's more to Newman than meets the eye.
Jerry No, there's less.
George Costanza Divorce is always hard. Especially on the kids. 'Course I am the result of my parents having stayed together so ya never know.
Cosmo Kramer No, she was completely topless.
George Costanza How good of a look did you get?
Jerry What do you mean?
George Costanza Say she was a criminal and you had to describe her to the police...
Jerry They'd pick her up in about ten minutes.
Lloyd Braun You know, you should tell your dad that 'serenity now' thing doesn't work. It just bottles up the anger, and eventually, you blow.
George Costanza What do you know? You were in the nut house.
Lloyd Braun What do you think put me there?
George Costanza I heard they found a family in your freezer.
Lloyd Braun Serenity now. Insanity later.
Cushman I gotta tell you, you are the complete opposite of every applicant we've seen. Mr. Steinbrenner, sir. There's someone here I'd like you to meet. This is Mr. Costanza. He is one of the applicants.
George Steinbrenner Nice to meet you.
George Costanza Well, I wish I could say the same, but I must say, with all due respect, I find it very hard to see the logic behind some of the moves you have made with this fine organization. In the past twenty years, you have caused myself, and the city of New York, a good deal of distress as we have watched you take our beloved Yankees and reduced them to a laughing stock, all for the glorification of your massive ego.
George Steinbrenner Hire this man!
Frank Costanza Many Christmas' ago, I went to buy a doll for my son. I reached for the last one they had, but so did another man. As I rained blows upon, I realized there had to be another way.
Cosmo Kramer What happened to the doll?
Frank Costanza It was destroyed. But out of that, a new holiday was born. A FESTIVUS FOR THE REST-OF-US.
Elaine [making a toast] Here's to those who wish us well, and those who don't can go to hell.
Jerry I don't even want to talk about it anymore. What were you thinking? What was going on in your mind? Artistic integrity? Where, where did you come up with that? You're not artistic and you have no integrity. You know you really need some help. A regular psychiatrist couldn't even help you. You need to go to like Vienna or something. You know what I mean? You need to get involved at the University level. Like where Freud studied and have all those people looking at you and checking up on you. That's the kind of help you need. Not the once a week for eighty bucks. No. You need a team. A team of psychiatrists working round the clock thinking about you, having conferences, observing you, like the way they did with the Elephant Man. That's what I'm talking about because that's the only way you're going to get better.
Jerry Ah, you're crazy.
Cosmo Kramer Am I? Or am I so sane that you just blew your mind?
Jerry It's impossible.
Cosmo Kramer Is it? Or is it so possible that your head is spinning like a top?
Jerry It can't be.
Cosmo Kramer Can't it? Or is your entire world just crashing down all around you?
Jerry All right, that's enough.
George Costanza I don't think I've ever been to an appointment in my life where I wanted the other guy to show up.
[talking about being on the dating scene]
Estelle Costanza Well, I'm out there, George.
George Costanza No, you're not out there.
Estelle Costanza I am, too.
George Costanza You're not out there! You can't be, because *I* am out there. And if I see *you* out there, there's not enough voltage in this world to electroshock me back into coherence!
[Jerry cries for the first time]
Jerry What is this salty discharge?
[Stand-up on birthdays]
Jerry All you did was not die for twelve months!
[George is wearing prescription goggles]
George Costanza I got to get out of this city.
Jerry So you're tunnelling to the center of the earth?
Cushman Why don't you tell me about some of your previous job experience?
George Costanza Alrighty. My last job was in publishing. I got fired for having sex in my office with the cleaning woman.
Cushman Go on.
George Costanza All right. Before that, I was in real estate. I quit because the boss wouldn't let me use his private bathroom. That was it.
Cushman Do you talk to everybody like this?
George Costanza Of course.
Cushman My niece told me you were different.
George Costanza I am different, yeah.
George Costanza Do you realize in the entire history of western civilization no one has successfully accomplished the Roommate Switch? In the Middle Ages you could get locked up for even suggesting it.
Jerry They didn't have roommates in the Middle Ages.
George Costanza How do you know?
Jerry Well, for one thing, they didn't have apartments.
George Costanza Well, I'm sure at some point between the years 800 and 1200, somewhere, there were two women living together.
Mr. Peterman Elaine, can you keep a secret?
Elaine No sir, I can't.
Frank Costanza [yelling] Serenity now. Serenity now.
George Costanza What is that?
Frank Costanza Doctor gave me a relaxation cassette. When my blood pressure gets too high, the man on the tape tells me to say: "SERENITY NOW"
George Costanza Are you supposed to yell it?
Frank Costanza The man on the tape wasn't specific.
Jerry You got the job?
George Costanza Jerry, it's fantastic. I love the people over there, th-they're treating me so great. You know, they think I'm handicapped. They gave me this incredible office, a great view.
Jerry Ho-Hold on, they think you're handicapped?
George Costanza Yeah, yeah. Yeah well, because of the cane. You should see the bathroom they gave me.
Jerry Ho-How can you do this?
George Costanza Look, Jerry let's face it. I've always been handicapped. I'm just now getting the recognition for it.
Jerry [Kramer enters] Hey, Jughead.
Cosmo Kramer Hi, Archie.
[to Elaine]
Cosmo Kramer Veronica.
[to George]
Cosmo Kramer Mr. Weatherbee.
George Costanza What kind of a person are you?
Jerry I think I'm pretty much like you, only successful.
Elaine Ugh, I hate people.
Jerry Yeah, they're the worst.
Telemarketer Would you be interested in a subscription to the New York Times?
Jerry Yes.
[hangs up]
George Costanza I'll sniff out a deal. I have a sixth sense.
Jerry Cheapness is not a sense.
George Costanza No, that's pie country. They do a lot of baking up there.
Jerry They sell them by the side of the road. Blueberry, blackberry.
George Costanza Blackberry, boysenberry.
Jerry Boysenberry, huckleberry.
George Costanza Huckleberry, raspberry.
Jerry Raspberry, strawberry.
George Costanza Strawberry, cranberry.
Jerry [pause] Peach.
Frank Costanza I'm like the Phoenix, rising from Arizona.
Cosmo Kramer Yo Yo Ma.
Jerry Oh, this is interesting...
Elaine What?
Jerry Jane's topless.
[everyone takes a look]
Cosmo Kramer Yo yo ma.
Jerry Boutros Boutros Ghali...
Elaine Nice rack.
Jerry What are you saying?
Elaine I'm not saying anything.
Jerry You're saying something.
Elaine What could I be saying?
Jerry Well you're not saying nothing so you must me saying something.
Elaine If I were saying something, I would have said it.
Jerry So why don't you say it?
Elaine I said it.
Jerry What did you say?
Elaine Nothing.
Russell Dalrymple So, what have you guys come up with?
Jerry Well, we thought about this in a variety of ways, but the basic idea is I would play myself...
George Costanza May I...?
Jerry Go ahead.
George Costanza I think I can sum up the show for you with one word: nothing.
Russell Dalrymple Nothing?
George Costanza Nothing!
Russell Dalrymple What does that mean?
George Costanza The show is about nothing!
Jerry [Jerry, & George are talking at the bar. Marla & Stacy are at the other end of the bar. Jerry used to date Marla, so he greets her and she walks over to talk to George & Jerry] Marla!
Marla Penny Jerry!
Jerry George, Marla.
George Costanza Marla.
Marla Penny George. Jerry, Stacy.
Jerry Stacy.
Stacy Jerry.
Jerry George, Stacy.
George Costanza Stacy.
Stacy George.
Jerry George.
George Costanza Jerry, Marla. Stacy!
[two noisy people behind him in cinema]
Corinne George maybe we should move away.
George Costanza That won't be necessary.
[Stands up and turns around to address the noise-makers]
George Costanza Shut your traps and stop kicking the seats! We're trying to watch the movie. And if I have to tell you again, I'm gonna take you outside and show you what it's like. Do you understand me? Now, shut your mouths or else I'll shut them for you... and if you think I'm kidding, just try me. Try me. Because, I would LOVE IT!
[Applause]
Cosmo Kramer Well, we're talking to Elaine Benes, adult film star, on the set of her new movie "Elaine Does the Upper West Side".
[Knock on door]
Jerry [opens door, and sees three Cuban guys] Yes?
Cuban Man Jerry Seinfeld?
Jerry Yeah. Oh, you must be Kramer's guys. So, you got the cigars?
Cuban Man What cigars?
Jerry Kramer told me I was supposed to pick up some Cubans.
Cuban Man Yes. We are the Cubans.
Cosmo Kramer Just tell him you don't want to do the bootleg. I'm sure he'll understand.
Jerry People with guns don't understand. That's why they get guns. Too many misunderstandings.
[Kramer wants to use George's car to rescue a "pig-man" from the hospital]
Cosmo Kramer You got room for the pig-man?
George Costanza The pig-man can take the bus.
Cosmo Kramer You know, if the pig-man had a car, he'd give you a ride.
George Costanza How do you know? What if Pigman had a two-seater?
Cosmo Kramer Be realistic George.
[scoffs]
Mr. Ross I don't think there's any greater tragedy than when parents outlive their children.
George Costanza Yes, I hope my parents die long before I do.
Cosmo Kramer I'm at the corner of 1st and 1st... How can the same street intersect with itself? It must be at the nexus of the universe.
[in Jerry's apartment]
Jerry Why did you have to open your big mouth?
Cosmo Kramer What?
Jerry George doesn't need to hear that his girlfriend looks like me. Neither do I, for that matter. First the Sally Weaver thing, now this.
Cosmo Kramer You're just mad because you're having a bad day.
Jerry Yes. Because of you.
Cosmo Kramer Well, in that case I think one of us should leave.
[Kramer and Jerry stare at each other and don't move]
[phone rings and George's answering machine comes on while he's home]
George Costanza Believe it or not, George isn't at home. Please leave a message at the beep. I must be out or I'd pick up the phone. Where could I be? Believe it or not, I'm not home.
[beep]
Elaine I'm not a lesbian. I hate men, but I'm not a lesbian.
George Costanza I don't even like to use urinals, I've always been a stall man.
[talking about his love of the word "manure"]
George Costanza When you consider the other choices, "manure" is actually pretty refreshing.
Cosmo Kramer You ever dream in 3-D? It's like the Boogie Man is coming RIGHT AT YOU.
Jerry Hey, Kramer, you want to go down to the Bronx and help me take flyers off George's car?
Cosmo Kramer [without hesitating] Sure.
Jerry Could've said just about anything, couldn't I?
Cosmo Kramer It's a Festivus miracle.
Cosmo Kramer You'll be the world's first pirate!
Jerry But I don't wanna be a pirate!
George Costanza You're gonna over-dry your laundry.
Jerry You can't over-dry.
George Costanza Why not?
Jerry Same reason you can't over-wet. You see, when something's wet, it's wet. Same thing with death. Like, once you die, you're dead. Let's say you drop dead and i shoot you. You're not gonna die again, you're already dead. You can't over-die, you can't over-dry.
George Costanza Any questions?
[At Yankees batting practice]
George Costanza Guys, hitting is not about muscle. It's simple physics. Calculate the velocity, v, in relation to the trajectory, t, in which g, gravity, of course remains a constant.
[Hits a home run]
George Costanza It's not complicated.
Derek Jeter Now, who are you again?
George Costanza George Costanza, assistant to the traveling secretary.
Bernie Williams Are you the guy who put us in that Ramada in Milwaukee?
George Costanza Do you wanna talk about hotels, or do you wanna win some ball games?
Derek Jeter We won the World Series.
George Costanza In six games.
[at a New York Marathon party]
Jerry [discussing the possibility of Elaine moving into Jerry's building] You have no idea what an idiot is. Elaine just gave me a chance to get out and I didn't take it.
[Points to himself]
Jerry This is an idiot.
George Costanza Is that right?
[showing him up]
George Costanza I just threw away a lifetime of guilt-free sex and floor seats for every sporting event in Madison Square Garden. So please, a little respect. For I am Costanza, Lord of the Idiots.
Roxanne [yelling out the window] You're all winners!
George Costanza But suddenly, a new contender has emerged...
George Costanza I gotta call Elaine.
Jerry She's out.
George Costanza Oh, yeah. The blind date.
Jerry They call it a setup, now. I guess the blind people don't like being associated with all those losers.
George Costanza And to think I'd fail at failing...
Jerry Aw, come on, now.
George Costanza I feel like I cant do anything wrong.
Jerry Nonsense. You do everything wrong.
George Costanza You think so?
Jerry Absolutely. I have no confidence in you.
George Costanza Well, I guess I'll just have to pick myself up, dust myself off, and throw myself right back down again.
Jerry That's the spirit. You suck.
Jerry Well, I cashed the checks, the checks bounced, and now my Nana's missing.
Cosmo Kramer Well don't look at me.
Jerry It's your fault.
Cosmo Kramer My fault? Your Nana is missing because she's been passing those bum checks all over town and she finally pissed off the wrong people.
George Costanza I was free and clear. I was living the dream. I was stripped to the waist eating a block of cheese the size of a car battery.
Jerry Before we go any further, I'd just like to point out how disturbing it is that you equate eating a block of cheese with some sort of bachelor paradise.
[Kramer's face is haggard from smoking]
Jerry It's from all that smoke. You've experienced a lifetime of smoking in 72 hours. What did you expect?
Cosmo Kramer Well, emphazema, birth defects, cancer... but not this! Jerry, my face is my livelihood, my allure... my twinkle! Everything I have I owe to this face.
Jerry And your teeth... they're all brown.
Cosmo Kramer Look away. I'm hideous.
George Costanza [Kramer has just vomited on Susan] I never should have brought her up there. Should have known better. I should have seen it coming, I didn't see it coming.
Jerry I think she saw it coming.
[discussing George's ATM code]
Jerry Oh, come on, just tell me your code already. What is it?
George Costanza I am not giving you my code.
Cosmo Kramer I'll bet I can guess it.
George Costanza Pssh. Yeah. Right.
Cosmo Kramer Oh, alright. Yeah. Uh, let's see. Um, well, we can throw out birthdays immediately. That's too obvious. And no numbers for you, you're a word man. Alright, let's go deeper. Uh, what kind of man are you? Well, you're weak, spineless, a man of temptations, but what tempts you?
George Costanza Huh?
Cosmo Kramer You're a portly fellow, a bit long in the waistband. So what's your pleasure? Is it the salty snacks you crave? No no no no no, yours is a sweet tooth.
George Costanza Get out of here.
Cosmo Kramer Oh you may stray, but you'll always return to your dark master, the cocoa bean.
George Costanza I'm leaving.
Cosmo Kramer [building up steam as George bolts for the door] No, and only the purest syrup nectar can satisfy you!
George Costanza I gotta go.
Cosmo Kramer If you could you'd guzzle it by the gallon! Ovaltine! Hershey's!
George Costanza Shut up!
Cosmo Kramer Nestlé's Quik!
George Costanza Shut up!
[Jerry takes Newman's mail route so Newman can get transfered to Hawaii]
Newman Too many people got their mail. Close to 80%. Nobody's ever cracked the 50% barrier.
Jerry I tried my best!
Newman *Exactly*. You're a disgrace to the uniform.
[Newman rips USPS patch off of coat]
Jerry You know, this is your coat.
Newman [looks at torn patch] Damn.
Aldon Benes Which one's supposed to be the funny guy?
George Costanza [pointing to Jerry] Oh, he's the comedian.
Jerry I'm just a regular person.
George Costanza No, no. He's just being modest.
Aldon Benes We had a funny guy with us in Korea. A tailgunner. They blew his brains out all over the Pacific.
[long pause]
Aldon Benes There's nothing funny about that.
[Kramer has a vanity plate, "Assman", and parks in a reserved hospital zone]
Security guard Can I help you?
Cosmo Kramer [points to his license plate] Uh, yeah, Doctor Cosmo Kramer. Proctology.
Priest [Jerry is in a confessional booth] Tell me your sins, my son.
Jerry Well, I should tell you that I'm Jewish.
Priest That's no sin.
Jerry Oh, good.
Jerry Kramer, I can't do that. It's illegal.
Cosmo Kramer It's not illegal.
Jerry It's against the law.
Cosmo Kramer Well, yeah...
George Costanza I'm speechless. I have no speech.
Jerry [George comes out of the doctor's office looking puzzled] So how was it?
George Costanza I was in there for two minutes. He didn't do anything: touch this / feel that, 75 bucks.
Jerry Well, its a first visit.
George Costanza Well, its 75 bucks. What, am I seeing Sinatra in there? Am I being entertained? I don't understand this.
[long pause]
George Costanza I'm only paying half.
Jerry You can't do that.
George Costanza Why not?
Jerry He's a doctor. You gotta pay what he says.
George Costanza Oh no, no, no, no, no. I pay what I say.
George Costanza So I tell her, 'I think I should leave now'. And she looks at me surprised as if she couldn't understand what had just happened and why I was leaving... The only excuse that I could fathom would be acceptable is to tell her that I am indeed Batman, and I'm sorry I just saw that Bat signal out the window.
George Costanza I did happen to pick up one little nugget of entertainment. Have you ever seen Elaine dance?
Jerry Elaine danced?
George Costanza More like a full-bodied dry heave set to music.
George Costanza A beautiful, successful, intelligent woman is in love with me and I throw it all away. Now I will spend the rest of my life living alone. I'll sit in my disgusting little apartment, watching basketball games, eating Chinese takeout, walking around with no underwear because I'm too lazy to do the laundry.
Jerry You walk around with no underwear.
George Costanza Ya, what do you do when you run out of laundry?
Jerry I do a wash.
Jerry [about Kramer] If you feed him, he'll never leave.
Jerry I learned something. Letting my emotions out was the best thing that's ever happened to me. Sure, I'm not funny anymore. There's more to life than making shallow, fairly obvious observations.
[George is planning to name his 1st child "Seven"]
Jerry Hmmm, "Seven Costanza". Yep, I can see it now: Seven periods of school per day, seven beatings a day, seven stitches per beating, followed by seven years to life.
[Puddy is wearing a bright orange jacket with an 8 ball on it]
Elaine What's this? What happened to your fur?
David Puddy I saw Jerry wearing his. He looked like a bit of a dandy. Check this out. 8 ball. You got a question, you ask the 8 ball.
Elaine So you're going to wear this all the time?
David Puddy All signs point to yes.
George Costanza Maybe if he could see me with some of my black friends...
Jerry That would be great except that you don't really have any black friends.
[pauses]
Jerry Outside of us, you don't really have any white friends, either...
David Puddy [to Elaine] I'll be back. We'll make out.
Jerry Patty wants me to be more emotional and express my feelings.
George Costanza What do you care what she thinks?
Jerry Good body.
Noel I am breaking up with YOU.
George Costanza You can't break up with me, I've got Hand.
Noel And you're going to need it...
[staff meeting at J. Peterman; Anna, one of Elaine's employees, enters wearing George's Yankee jacket]
Elaine Anna, whose jacket is that?
Anna It's mine.
Elaine Oh really? Because, it looks a bit big on you. It looks like something a short, stocky, slow-witted bald man would wear.
Jerry You know it's a very interesting situation. Here you have a job that can help you get girls. But you also have a relationship. But if you try to get rid of the relationship so you can get girls, you lose the job. You see the irony?
George Costanza Yeah, yeah, I see the irony.
Jackie Chiles [speaking at a rapid clip, about one sentence per second] You put the balm on? Who told you to put the balm on? I didn't tell you to put the balm on. Why'd you put the balm on?
George Costanza I have to have my tonsils taken out.
Cosmo Kramer Oh, man! No! George, we gotta get you out of here. Get out right now. They'll kill you.
Jerry It's routine surgery.
Cosmo Kramer Oh, yeah? My friend Bob Sacamano, he came in here for a hernia operation. Oh, yeah, routine surgery. Now he's sitting in a chair by a window going
[high-pitched voice]
Cosmo Kramer "My name is Bob!"
George Costanza I'm 33 years old; I haven't outgrown the problems of puberty, I'm already facing the problems of old age. I completely skipped healthy adulthood. I went from having orgasms immediately, to taking forever. You could do your taxes in the time it takes me to have an orgasm. I never had a normal... medium orgasm.
Jerry I never had a really good pickle.
Jerry Cinnamon. It should be on tables in restaurants along with salt and pepper. Anytime someone says, "Ooh, this is so good - what's in this?" the answer invariably comes back, "cinnamon." Cinnamon. Again and again.
[Looking at Elaine's Christmas card (photo by Kramer)]
Jerry I'm not sure, and correct me if I'm wrong, but I think I see... a nipple.
Cosmo Kramer If you're not gonna be a part of a civil society, then just get in your car and drive on over to the East Side.
[George is wearing a toupee]
Elaine YOU'RE BALD.
George Costanza Correction. I WAS bald.
Rental Car Agent Would you like insurance?
Jerry Yeah, you better give me the insurance. Because I'm gonna beat the hell out of this car.
[pretending they haven't seen each other in years]
George Costanza So, what've you been doing with yourself?
Jerry I'm a comedian.
George Costanza Yeah, well... I really wouldn't know about that. I don't watch much TV. I like to read. What do you do, a lot of that 'Did you ever notice' kind of stuff? It strikes me a lot of guys are doing that kind of humor.
Jerry Yeah, yeah...
[long pause]
Jerry Boy, you really went bald there, didn't you?
George Costanza I'm the bad boy. I've never been the bad boy.
Jerry You've been the bad employee, the bad son, the bad friend...
George Costanza Yes, yes, yes...
Jerry The bad fiancé, the bad dinner guest, the bad credit risk...
George Costanza Okay, the point is made.
Jerry The bad date, the bad sport, the bad citizen...
[George leaves]
Jerry The bad tipper!
Cosmo Kramer Hoochie Mama.
Jerry You wouldn't it broccoli even if it was deep fried in chocolate.
Newman What? I love broccoli.
Jerry Oh yeah? Taste.
[Newman tastes the broccoli and spits it up]
Newman Vile weed.
Jerry I can't take it anymore! She's driving me crazy! I can't sleep, I can't leave the house, and I'm here, I'm climbin' the walls. Meanwhile, I'm dating a virgin, I'm in this contest - something's gotta give!
George Costanza She calls me up at my office, she says, "We have to talk."
Jerry Uh, the four worst words in the English language.
George Costanza That, or "Who's bra is this?"
Cosmo Kramer I got news for you: handicapped people, they don't even want to park there! They wanna be treated just like anybody else! That's why, those spaces are always empty.
George Costanza He's right! It's the same thing with the feminists. You know, they want everything to be equal... everything! But when the check comes, where are they?
Elaine What does that mean?
George Costanza Yeah! Alright, I'm pulling in.
Cosmo Kramer Say you got a big job interview, and you're a little nervous. Well, throw back a couple shots of Hennigans and you'll be as loose as a goose and ready to roll in no time. And because it's odorless, why, it will be our little secret.
[after Kramer tells everyone he is dating a lesbian]
Jerry She has never been with a man in her entire life.
Cosmo Kramer ...I'm Kramer.
[about Elaine dating Puddy]
Cosmo Kramer She's dating him again?
Jerry She's batted around and she's back at the top of the order.
[Elaine's boyfriend is poor]
George Costanza Who is this, Blue Arrow?
Elaine No, the Green Lantern.
Jerry His superpower is lack of money.
Elaine All right.
Jerry He's invulnerable to creditors.
Elaine We get it.
Jerry You're giving up that easily?
Newman I usually do.
Jerry Newman, you cant let the dream die. You moving away is my dream too.
Cosmo Kramer Well, I've got gonorrhea.
Elaine That seems about right.
George Costanza I've discovered something even better than conjugal visit sex... *fugitive sex*. Now, it's like every time
[Jerry interrupts]
Jerry George, this is a little too much for me. Escaped convicts, fugitive sex... I've got a cockfight to focus on.
Cosmo Kramer [toasting] Here's to feeling good all the time.
George Costanza You could always move in with my parents.
Elaine Was that the OPPOSITE of what you were going to say? Or was that your instinct?
George Costanza Instinct.
Elaine Stick with the opposite.
George Costanza Do you ever get down on your knees and thank God you know me and have access to my dementia?
Elaine All right, let's go, I'll give you half an hour.
Jerry You're serious?
Elaine Jerry, we have to have sex to save the friendship.
Jerry Sex to SAVE the friendship. Well if we have to, we have to.
Blaine What was bad about The English Patient?
Elaine Only that it sucked.
Jerry You will be stunned.
Elaine Stunned by soup?
Jerry You can't eat this soup standing up. Your knees buckle.
George Costanza I want to make a good entrance. I never makes good entrances.
Jerry You have made some good exits.
Jerry [Kramer has just returned from baseball fantasy camp] I thought you weren't coming back till Monday.
Cosmo Kramer Well, the camp ended a few days early.
Jerry Why?
Cosmo Kramer Well, there was an incident.
Jerry What happened?
Cosmo Kramer I punched Mickey Mantle in the mouth.
[At a health club, in the sauna, Kramer is hot and flushed]
Cosmo Kramer God... it's like a sauna in here.
George Costanza I've driven women to lesbianism before but never to a mental institution.
[At the Puerto Rican Day Parade]
Elaine We don't know how long this will last. They are a very festive people.
Cosmo Kramer What're you starting with me for? You know this is my crazy time of year.
Jerry It's your third day.
Cosmo Kramer I gotta go to work. We'll talk about this later.
[Walks out]
Jerry [Leaning out the door] Well, call if you're gonna be late.
Jerry People don't just bump into each other and have sex. This isn't Cinemax.
[Kramer and Morty are running for Condo President]
Elaine Who are they running against?
Jerry Common sense and a guy in a wheelchair.
Jerry Where's Marcy?
George Costanza She went shopping for some shoes for the wedding, and yada yada yada, I'll see her in six to eight months.
George Costanza [seeing Elaine's dance at an office party] "Sweet fancy Moses"
George Costanza I like DeSoto.
Jerry DeSoto? What did he do?
George Costanza He discovered Mississippi.
Jerry Yeah, like they wouldn't have found that anyway.
George Costanza She's got a little Marissa Tomei thing goin' on.
Jerry Ah, too bad you've got a little George Costanza thing goin' on.
Jerry Are you sure you want to get married? I mean, it's a big change of life.
Elaine Jerry, it's 3 a.m. and I'm at a cock fight. What am I clinging to?
Jerry Hello, 911? How are ya?
Jerry Boy, you sure do have a lot of friends, how come I never see any of these people?
Cosmo Kramer They want to know how come they never see you.
Elaine You know, just admitting that another man is attractive doesn't necessarily make you a homosexual.
George Costanza It doesn't help.
Cosmo Kramer I thought you said she stinks.
Jerry She does stink. And she should quit. But I don't want it to be because of me. It should be the traditional route: years of rejections and failures until she's spit out the bottom of the porn industry.
[Kramer walks in with cigars]
Cosmo Kramer Hey, boys. Here you go. It's celebration time.
George Costanza Why?
Cosmo Kramer You remember that coffee table book I wrote?
Jerry Yeah.
Cosmo Kramer Well, the company sold the movie rights to it.
George Costanza How are they going to make that book into a movie?
Cosmo Kramer You remember that toy ray gun book? "Independence Day".
Jerry Oh. So, how much are they paying you?
Cosmo Kramer Well, let's just say that I won't have to work for a long, LONG time.
Jerry That's funny. Because I haven't seen you work in a long, LONG time.
Cosmo Kramer I'm officially retired.
Jerry From what?
Jerry Newman, you wouldn't eat broccoli if it was deep fried in chocolate sauce.
Newman I love broccoli. It's good for you.
Jerry Really? Then maybe you'd like to have a piece?
Newman Gladly.
[Newman spits it out]
Newman Vile weed!
Marlene I can't be with someone if I don't respect what they do.
Jerry You're a cashier.
Jerry Have ya been to the Motor Vehicle Bureau? Its a leper colony there.
Elaine So, basically what you're saying is 95% of the population is undatable?
Jerry UNDATABLE.
Elaine So how are all these people gettin' together?
Jerry Alcohol.
Jerry You know, I don't get it. Since when are you not allowed to ask a Chinese man where a Chinese restaurant is? I mean, aren't we getting a little too sensitive here? If someone asks me, "which direction is Israel," I don't go flying off the handle.
[Elaine is trying to prove that Jerry always breaks even]
Elaine Do you have a twenty?
Jerry What for?
Elaine Let's see if you get the twenty bucks back.
[Jerry hands Elaine a twenty and she throws it out the window]
Jerry You know, you could've thrown a PENCIL out the window and see if I got that back...
George Costanza I just don't see what purpose is it going to serve your going? I mean, you think dead people care who's at the funeral? They don't even know they're having a funeral. It's not like she's hanging out in the back going, "I can't believe Jerry didn't show up".
Elaine Maybe she's there in spirit. How about that?
George Costanza If you're a spirit, and you can travel to other dimensions and galaxies, and find out the mysteries of the universe, you think she's going to want to hang around Drexler's funeral home on Ocean Parkway?
[Answering the phone]
Jerry If you know what happened in the Mets game don't tell me, I taped it. Hello?
George Costanza You're really moving to California?
Cosmo Kramer [points to his head] Up here, I'm already gone.
George Costanza I love you, Jer.
Jerry Right back at you, slick.
Cosmo Kramer ...that ball goes sailing up into the sky, holds there for a moment, and then... *glugh*.
George Costanza When she threw that toupee out the window, it was the best thing that ever happened to me. I feel like my old self again. Neurotic, paranoid, totally inadequate, completely insecure. It's a pleasure.
Jerry I don't trust the guy. I think he regifted, then he degifted, and now he's using an upstairs invite as a springboard to a Superbowl sex romp.
Cosmo Kramer You know Darren, if you would have told me twenty-five years ago that some day I'd be standing here about to solve the world's energy problems, I would've said you're crazy... Now let's push this giant ball of oil out the window.
Jerry I had a dream last night that a hamburger was eating me.
Jerry Boy, a little too much chlorine in that gene pool.
[George is munching on pretzels from a bag]
Cosmo Kramer [to George, who is wearing women's glasses] May I have one of those, madame?
Cosmo Kramer That's a lotta potatoes.
Cosmo Kramer You know you're not supposed to brush your teeth for 24 hours before you go to the dentist.
Jerry I think you're thinking of 'You're not supposed to eat 24 hours before surgery'.
Cosmo Kramer Oh, you gotta eat before surgery. You need your strength.
🧡
🧡
Elaine My father thought George was gay.
Jerry It must have been the singing.
Elaine No, he pretty much thinks everybody's gay.
Elaine Is it possible I'm not as attractive as I think I am?
Jerry Anything's possible.
Elaine You were born in Italy?
Frank Costanza Yeah, that's why I could never become president. That's also why, from an early age, I never had any interest in politics. I refuse to vote. THEY DON'T WANT ME, I DON'T WANT THEM.
George Costanza You're killing independent George.
Frank Costanza George, festivus is your heritage!
Jerry I'm not wearing the fur coat.
Cosmo Kramer Come on, Jerry. If you don't do it, Newman and I are out of the building.
Jerry Hmm...
Cosmo Kramer Ok, Jerry, just take a good look at what your life would be like without me around.
Jerry [thinks for a few seconds] Newman too?
Cosmo Kramer Come on.
Jerry You know, I never expected that movie...
Lisi, Elaine's Friend To end under water.
Jerry To be so long. Usually movies like that...
Lisi, Elaine's Friend Are a lot more violent.
Jerry Are a lot shorter.
Lisi, Elaine's Friend I should...
Jerry Get going.
[Jerry's kitchen is full of sausages]
Jerry What's this? You said you were watching a video.
Cosmo Kramer Yeah, an instructional video on how to make your own sausage.
Mr. Peterman Elaine, up until a few minutes ago, I was convinced I was on the receiving end of the oldest baker's grift in the books - The Enterman's Shim Sham. Until I remembered my security camera, which I installed to catch other Walter using my latrine.
Elaine But, Mr. Peterman, I...
Mr. Peterman Elaine, I have a question for you - is the item still with you?
Elaine I guess so...
Mr. Peterman Elaine, do you have any idea what happens to a butter-based frosting after sitting 60 years in a poorly ventilated English basement? I have a feeling that what you are about to go through is punishment enough. Dismissed.
Jerry [to Elaine] And yet, we've discovered another talent - posing as a girlfriend for homosexuals.
Jerry [about David Puddy] Elaine, you always care when an ex-girlfriend dates. You don't want it to be someone you know and you don't want it to be someone better than you. While the latter is obviously impossible, the former still applies.
[George is buying a wig]
Jerry Why don't you just get a pair of white shoes, move down to Miami Beach and get this whole thing over with?
[George is on his hands and knees, looking for change under a vending machine]
Jerry [taps machine] I think the candy comes out over there.
George Costanza People can drop change down here, Jerry. And they're too lazy to pick it up.
Jerry Either that, or they've got a little hang-up about lying face-down in filth.
[George's new self-appointed nickname is T-Bone]
Jerry Why not "G-Bone"?
George Costanza There's no G-Bone.
Jerry There's a g-spot.
George Costanza HEY. That's a myth.
Elaine Jerry, it's B.O.
Jerry But the whole car smells.
Elaine So?
Jerry So when somebody has B.O., the "O" usually stays with the "B". Once the "B" leaves, the "O" goes with it.
[Elaine changes the presets on Puddy's car]
George Costanza So did you give that radio the ol' switcheroo?
Elaine I did.
Jerry And the Christian rock?
Elaine Resurrected.
Elaine Why does everything have to be so... jokey with you?
Jerry I'm a comedian.
George Costanza Here's the outlet.
Slippery Pete The what?
George Costanza The outlet. Where the electricity comes from.
Slippery Pete Oh, you mean the holes.
Elaine David and I will not get back together.
Jerry Elaine, breaking up is like knocking over a coke machine. You can't do it in one push, you got to rock it back and forth a few times, and then it goes over.
George Costanza Why would I spend seven dollars to see a movie that I could watch on TV?
Cosmo Kramer Well, why go to a fine restaurant, when you can just stick something in the microwave? Why go to the park and fly a kite, when you can just pop a pill?
[George is eating all the shrimp]
Riley Hey George, the ocean called, they're running out of shrimp.
George Costanza Yeah, well, the jerk store called, they're running out of you.
Riley What's the difference? You're their all-time best seller.
George Costanza Yeah well... I had sex with your wife.
Board member His wife is in a coma.
George Costanza I'm disturbed, I'm depressed, I'm inadequate, I've got it all!
[repeated line]
Jerry That's a shame.
George Costanza Do women know about shrinkage?
Elaine What do you mean? Like laundry?
George Costanza No.
Jerry Like when a man goes swimming... afterwards...
Elaine It shrinks?
Jerry Like a frigthened turtle.
Elaine Why does it shrink?
George Costanza It just does.
Elaine I don't know how you guys walk around with those things.
[George trying to find a parking space]
Elaine Why don't you park in a garage?
George Costanza ...Parking at a garage is like going to a prostitute. Why pay for it when you can apply yourself, and then may be you can get it for free.
[Jerry got his dad a shirt that says "#1 Dad"]
Morty Seinfeld Jerry, this is the most thoughtful gift you've ever given me.
Jerry You know, I bought you a Cadillac... Twice.
Jerry The road less taken is less taken for a reason.
[George and Kramer are going to test Kramer's bladder system]
George Costanza Did you get the video camera?
Jerry Yeah, I got a three hour tape. That should be enough to cover the experiment, the arrest, and most of your trial.
Cosmo Kramer You let out one emotion, and all the rest will follow. Just like Andora's box.
Jerry That was the mother on "Bewitched." I think you mean "Pandora."
Cosmo Kramer Yeah, well, she had one too.
Cosmo Kramer [lighting up a cigarette, talking to a bar patron] What? Oh, these? I suck 'em down like Coca Cola.
Jerry Don't you see? He's Jewish for two days and he's already making Jewish jokes.
Elaine Well, everybody gets drunk the first day they turn 21.
Jerry Elaine, booze isn't a religion.
Elaine Tell that to my father...
Cosmo Kramer Jerry, I know myself. And if I'm on the streets, and it starts to go down, I don't back off, until its finished.
George Costanza You've got to apologize.
Jerry Why?
George Costanza Because its the mature and adult thing to do.
Jerry How does that affect me?
[Jerry is dating a gymnast]
Cosmo Kramer Jerry, you stand on the threshold of sensual delights that most men dare not dream of.
Jerry Boy, you can really talk some trash.
[to George]
Jerry I guess that's better than eating it.
George Costanza All my life, I've wanted to make a great entrance.
Jerry You've made some fine exits.
[George's parents are getting a divorce]
Jerry It's too bad his parents didn't do that a long time ago. He could have been normal.
Jerry Is that your "chicken" making all that noise?
Cosmo Kramer Oh, Little Jerry loves the morning.
Jerry Who?
Cosmo Kramer Little Jerry Seinfeld. Yeah I named my chicken after you.
Jerry Thanks, that's very sweet, but that is not a chicken.
Cosmo Kramer Of course it is. I picked it out myself.
Jerry Well, you picked out a rooster.
Cosmo Kramer Well, that would explain Little Jerry's poor egg production.
Cosmo Kramer Mmm... boy, that Hennigan's goes down smooth. And afterwards you don't even smell. That's right folks. I've just had three shots of Hennigan's and I don't even smell. Imagine: you can walk around drunk all day. That's Hennigan's: no smell, no tell, Scotch
Cosmo Kramer The carpet sweeper is the biggest scam perpetrated on the American public since One Hour Martinizing.
Katya In my country, they speak of a man so virile, so potent, that to spend a night with such a man is to enter a world of such sensual delights most women dare not dream of. This man is known as the "Comedian." You may tell jokes, Mr. Jerry Seinfeld, but you are no Comedian.
Jerry Elaine, he's a male bimbo. He's a mimbo!
Enzo How'd you like to have free haircut for six months?
Newman What's the catch?
Enzo You're going to get me a sample of Jerry's hair.
Newman Hmm, that job sounds like it might be worth a *year's* free haircuts... and a comb!
Jerry It didn't do me any good either! That benefit was the worst show I ever did. Some of those heckles were really uncalled for: "Avast ye matey" - what the hell does that mean? "20 degrees off the starboard side - the Spanish Galleon!" -there's no comeback for that!
Tony I don't understand you. It's your own car we're talking about. You know you wrote the wrong mileage down on the form? You barely know the car. You don't know the mileage, you don't know the tire pressure. When was the last time you even checked the washer fluid?
Jerry The washer fluid is fine...
Tony The washer fluid is not fine!
Cosmo Kramer Is this oak?
Mr. Lager Think it's pine.
Cosmo Kramer Pine is good.
Mr. Lager Yeah, pine's okay.
George Costanza You ask me to have lunch, tell me you slept with Elaine, and then say you're not in the mood for details. Now you listen to me: I want details and I want them right now. I don't have a job, I have no place to go. You're not in the mood? Well you get in the mood!
George Costanza [upset] Now because of that stupid rye bread I gotta keep them all separated for the rest of my life!
Jerry [quietly, sipping coffee] Bad situation...
Jerry But are you still master of your domain?
George Costanza I'm king of the county. You?
Jerry I'm lord of the manor.
Cosmo Kramer Congradulations!
Some woman What for?
Cosmo Kramer You're pregnant... You're not pregnant?
Susan Biddle Ross I don't see why you can't just use a condom.
George Costanza Uh uh, no. Condoms are for single men. The day we got engaged, I said goodbye to the condom forever.
Susan Biddle Ross Why?
George Costanza I can never get the package open in time. It's like "Beat the Clock."
[Elaine, George and Jerry are going to see Plan 9 from Outer Space]
Jerry Elaine, you don't understand! This isn't plans 1 through 8. This is Plan 9. This is the one that worked. The worst movie ever made.
Jerry You know, it's so nice when it happens good.
Cosmo Kramer Remember my idea about rickshaws in New York? Well we're gonna make it happen.
Jerry No your not.
Cosmo Kramer Well Newman knows a guy in the Hong Kong post office.
Jerry No he doesn't.
Newman He's shipping us a rickshaw. It can't miss.
Jerry Yes it can.
George Costanza Why don't you find a doctor that doesn't know your difficult?
Elaine Oh, come on. I'm not difficult. I'm easy
Jerry Why, because you dress casual and sleep with a lot of guys?
Elaine Listen to me you, little shi...
George Costanza Smile!
[And takes a picture of them]
[as a bomb-defusing robot approaches a Godzilla model on George Costanza's desk]
George Steinbrenner Wait... What's that thing straight ahead? Is that anything? Is that Mothra?
Jerry [in a gym with old equipment] Is this a gym or a fitness museum?
Elaine Married women don't "get together". They have affairs.
George Costanza Oh my God, an affair. That's so adult. It's like with stockings and martinis, and William Holden. On the other hand it probably wouldn't cost me any money.
George Costanza [while waiting in a restaurant, Elaine refuses a bet of $50 to walk over to a table full of strangers and start eating an egg roll] For fifty bucks I'd put my face in their soup and blow.
Uncle Leo Jerry... H E L L O
Milosh Another point for Milosh!
Izzy Mandelbaum Izzy Mandelbaum, Izzy Mandelbaum Jr.: [Mandelbaum's family yelling at the same time in their bed hospitals] Mandelbaum, Mandelbaum, Mandelbaum
George Costanza Why are you home? You're supposed to be out on your route, and getting my calzones for Steinbrenner.
Newman Well, I saw that it's raining outside, so I called in sick. I don't work in the rain.
George Costanza But... you're a mailman! 'Neither rain, nor sleet, nor snow... ' It's the first one!
Newman I've never been much for credos.
George Costanza But I'm paying you!
Newman Hey, thanks!
Jerry The sex is unbelieveable. I was like an animal, just completely uninhibitted.
George Costanza Like going to the bathroom in front of a whole bunch of people and not caring.
Jerry [short pause] It's not like that at all!
George Costanza There is no bigger loser than me!
Elaine Hey, Kramer, listen, you've seen The Omen right? What exactly was that kid?
Cosmo Kramer Who, Damien? Nothing, just a mischievous, rambunctious kid.
Elaine [after seeing an employee remove a "Vincent" picks sign from the movie store] What are you doing?
Video store employee Vincent stopped making picks.
Elaine Well, how am I gonna know what movies to see?
Video store employee We have a wide variety of Gene Picks.
Elaine Gene's trash.
Video store employee I'm Gene.
Elaine [embarassed] Hi.
Cosmo Kramer [being attacked by a man throwing golf clubs while talking to Jerry and Elaine on a cell phone] I think he's done guys.
[looks ahead at the driver infront of him]
Cosmo Kramer No he's not! He's throwing the WOODS!
Annoying Woman In Movie Theatre So I got home... and he was vacumming! I mean, he's twelve years old! Who else, but my Allan, would do something like that? And then last night he put on my high heels. He put on such a show for us, he was dancing around, lip-synching to A Chorus Line. I mean, you can see, he's got talent.
Elaine Excuse me... excuse me.
Annoying Woman In Movie Theatre What's the problem?
Elaine ...you're talking.
Jerry Kramer, these balloons aren't gonna stay filled till New Year's!
Cosmo Kramer Well, those aren't for New Year's. Those are my everyday balloons.
[Kramer is modeling for a bachelor auction]
Elaine Okay, our next bachelor is Cosmo Kramer. He's... a high school graduate.
Cosmo Kramer Equivalency.
Elaine Equivalency. High school equivalency program graduate. He's, uh... I don't know, six foot three, one hundred ninety pounds. He likes... fruit, and he just got, um... a haircut.
[Kramer slips off the runway and falls onto a table below]
Newman [Newman is sneaking through Jerry's apartment trying to cheat at Kramer's and his "Risk" game when he knocks over some of Jerry's cassette tapes] Damn!
Cosmo Kramer It's Newman! Quick open the door!
Jerry [when Newman escapes from the window and up the stairs to his apartment] I see ya Newman, I see ya!
Cosmo Kramer I'm taking the Congo as a penalty!
Elaine [about to get a rabies shot] Will this hurt?
Doctor Yes, very much.
Babu Bhatt You very bad man, Jerry. Very bad man.
Cosmo Kramer [Kramer is describing George's hands] Smooth... Creamy... Delicate, yet... Masculine...!
George Costanza Don't get worked up, because you're going to know the whole story the minute she walks off the plane.
Jerry Really, how?
George Costanza Because it's all in the greeting. If she puts the bags down before she greets you, that's a good sign.
Jerry Right.
George Costanza Anything in the lip area is good.
Jerry Lip area, yeah.
George Costanza A hug, definitely good.
Jerry Hug is good. Although what if its one of those hugs, where the shoulders are touching, and the hips are 8 feet apart.
George Costanza Those are brutal.
Jerry You know how they do that.
George Costanza Also, you know a shake is bad.
Jerry Right a shake is bad. But what if its the two-hander? The hand on the bottom, the hand on the top, the warm look in the eyes.
George Costanza The hand sandwich.
Jerry Right.
George Costanza Well, that is open to interpretation because so much depends on the layering, and the quality of the wetness in the eyes.
George Costanza The surprise blindfold greeting. That wasn't in the manual.
Newman Ah, look, I? I'm sorry to bother you, but I'm a US postal worker and my mail truck was just ambushed by a band of backwoods mail-hating survivalists.
Woman I started riding these trains in the forties. Those days a man would give up their seat for a woman. Now we're liberated and we have to stand.
Elaine It's ironic.
Woman What's ironic?
Elaine This, that we've come all this way, we have made all this progress, but you know, we've lost the little things, the niceties.
Woman No, I mean what does "ironic" mean?
George Costanza [talking about Eldridge's ordeal on the Andrea Doria] Even if he did suffer, that was 40 years ago. What has he done for me lately? I have been suffering for the last 30 years, up to and including yesterday!
George Costanza I don't even like Drake.
Jerry You don't like The Drake?
George Costanza I hate The Drake.
Elaine I loooooove The Drake!
Jerry How could you not like The Drake?
George Costanza Who's The Drake?
Elaine Who's The Drake!
Jerry The Drake is good.
George Costanza Someday, before I die, mark my words... I'm gonna tell that woman exactly what I think of her. I'll never be able to forgive myself until I do.
Jerry And if you do?
George Costanza Well, I still won't be able to forgive myself, but at least it won't be about this.
George Costanza I don't like when a woman says, "Make love to me." It's intimidating. The last time a woman said that to me, I wound up apologizing to her.
Jerry Really?
George Costanza That's a lot of pressure. "Make love to me." What am I, in a circus?
Jerry This woman's completely ignoring me.
Cosmo Kramer Look at her. This is a lonely woman looking for companionship. A spinster... Maybe a virgin. Maybe she got hurt a long time ago. She's a schoolgirl, there was a boy, it didn't work out. So now she needs a little tenderness. She needs a little understanding. Needs a little Kramer.
Jerry Then she'll need a little shot of penicillin.
Elaine Mr. Peterman, you can't leave
J. Peterman I've already left, Elaine. I'm in Burma.
Elaine Burma?
J. Peterman You most likely know it as Myanmar, but it will always be Burma to me.
Cosmo Kramer Human, it's human to be moved by a fragrance.
Pam That is so true.
Cosmo Kramer Her bouquet cleaved his hardened...
Newman [whispering] ... shell.
Cosmo Kramer Shell, and fondled his muscled heart. He imbibed her glistening spell, just before the other shoe fell.
Pam Kramer, that is so lovely.
Cosmo Kramer It's by an unknown 20th century poet.
Pam Oh? What's his name?
Cosmo Kramer Newman.
Cosmo Kramer [open's Jerry's door] Hey, come on! I thought we were gonna take a steam!
Jerry [who, with George, is thought to be gay] No, no!
George Costanza No! No!
Jerry No steam!
Cosmo Kramer Well, I don't want to sit there all naked by myself!
Dean Jones Doing laundry, mending chicken wire, high tea with a Mr. Newman?
Cosmo Kramer It may seem glamorous, but it's business as usual at Kramerica.
Dean Jones As far as I can tell, your entire enterprise is nothing more than a solitary man with a messy apartment that may or may not contain a chicken!
Cosmo Kramer And with Darrin's help, we'll get that chicken!
Dean Jones I'm sorry; there's just no way we can allow Darrin to stay with you.
Cosmo Kramer Well, this decision seems capricious and arbitrary.
Dean Jones Your fly's open.
George Costanza [referring to the mystery of his damaged briefcase] This thing is like an onion: the more layers you peel, the more it stinks!
Elaine [about Newman] Maybe he's an enigma, a mystery wrapped in a riddle.
Jerry Yeah, he's a mystery wrapped in a twinkie.
[Kramer is watching Jeopardy! and getting every question right]
Cosmo Kramer Who is Joseph Cotton! Giddy-up!
Cosmo Kramer What is pie! Oooh! Giddy-up again!
Cosmo Kramer What is the Cha-Cha! Yes, indeed!
[driving in heavy traffic]
Cosmo Kramer Well, go around, you buncha crazies! You maniacs are gonna get us all killed!
Elaine I stopped having sex three days ago and I don't know no Portuguese.
Jerry You see what's happening here? Your lack of sex is having the opposite effect on you that it is on George.
Elaine What?
Jerry You're stupid, dumb!
Elaine I don't understand.
Jerry Exactly.
Elaine Okay, what's your answer to number 74?
Ben Uh, metabolic acidosis.
Elaine No! Hypokalemia! Not metabolic acidosis! Duh!
Jackie Chiles This is the most public yet of my many humiliations.
George Costanza You can stuff your sorries in a sack, mister!
Jerry What does that even mean?
Jerry [as Kramer is miming emotions] Well, what does this mean?
Cosmo Kramer Well, it's Frank and Estelle's reaction of hearing George's man-love towards She-Jerry.
George Costanza [singing to himself to tune of "Everybody's Talkin'" from Midnight Cowboy] Everybody's talkin' at me, I can't hear a word they're sayin'... Just drivin' around in Jon Voight's car...
Jerry [On phone] Hello?
Elaine So how's it going with my friend?
Jerry She's a sentence finisher. It's like dating Mad Libs.
George Costanza [Sometime later] So you slept with her?
Jerry She lives right off Riverside Park. I was scared of the Lopper, so I let her stay over.
George Costanza And you automatically sleep with her?
Jerry I just wanted to make out a little, but she kind of...
George Costanza Finished your thought.
Jerry Yeah.
[repeated line]
Jerry But I don't *wanna* be a _!
[repeated line]
Jerry That's a shame.
Elaine [grabs George's wig] I DON'T LIKE THIS THING. AND HERE'S WHAT I'M DOING WITH IT.
George Costanza Come on, Jerry, you know how these inter-office politics work.
Jerry I've never had a job.
Elaine I got shooshed during Desperado.
Jerry Desperado? And you're still dating him? I'll tell you who sounds a little desperado...
[Elaine's boyfriend as seen a photo of her with her nipple exposed]
Elaine Let me tell you, I didn't intentionally bare myself, but now, I wish I had. For it's not me who has been exposed, but you. For I have seen the nipple on your soul.
George Costanza So you really think Morgan thinks I have a racial bias? This is so unfair. I would've marched on Selma if it was on Long Island.
Jerry Maybe.
George Costanza This is so unfair. I would've marched on Selma if it was on Long Island.
Cosmo Kramer Somewhere in this hospital, the anguished squeal of Pigman cries out!
George Costanza I flew too close to the sun on wings of pastrami.
Jerry Yeah. That's what you did.
George Costanza I was raised to say 'God bless you.'
Jerry [sneezes]
George Costanza Ah, shut up!
George Costanza I don't know what it is about that mirror in that bathroom. I love the way I look in it... I feel like Robert Wagner.
[about George Steinbrenner]