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Joan of Arc
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Golden Globes, USA 2000
Best Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1999
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie
Winner
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Art Direction for a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Casting for a Miniseries or a Made for Television Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Casting for a Miniseries or a Made for Television Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Costume Design for a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Directing for a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Hairstyling for a Miniseries, Movie or a Special
Nominee
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Makeup for a Miniseries, Movie or a Special
Nominee
Outstanding Makeup for a Miniseries, Movie or a Special
Nominee
Outstanding Single Camera Picture Editing for a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Miniseries
Nominee
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