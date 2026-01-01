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Kinoafisha TV Shows Joan of Arc Awards

"Joan of Arc" updates

All info
Golden Globes, USA 2000 Golden Globes, USA 2000
Best Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
 Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
 Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
 Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1999 Primetime Emmy Awards 1999
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie
Winner
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
 Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
 Outstanding Art Direction for a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
 Outstanding Casting for a Miniseries or a Made for Television Movie
Nominee
 Outstanding Casting for a Miniseries or a Made for Television Movie
Nominee
 Outstanding Costume Design for a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
 Outstanding Directing for a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
 Outstanding Hairstyling for a Miniseries, Movie or a Special
Nominee
 Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
 Outstanding Makeup for a Miniseries, Movie or a Special
Nominee
 Outstanding Makeup for a Miniseries, Movie or a Special
Nominee
 Outstanding Single Camera Picture Editing for a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
 Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
 Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
 Outstanding Miniseries
Nominee
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