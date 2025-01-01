Menu
Cenerentola
Quotes
Cenerentola quotes
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Quotes
[last lines]
Irene de Luca
[as she and her daughters exit the hotel] Don't worry, I'm not going without a fight. We'll have the last laugh, girls. I can promise you that.
Lucia
[drops one of her suitcases] Ooh. Oh.
Teresina
[retrieves the suitcase] Here. Idiot.
[first lines]
Valerio
Thanks everybody, see you tomorrow at the same time. Thanks.
