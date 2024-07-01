Menu
Shy 2023 - 2024, season 2
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Shy
Original title
Season 2
Title
Сезон 2
Season premiere
1 July 2024
Production year
2024
Number of episodes
12
Runtime
4 hours 48 minutes
Series rating
0.0
Rate
0
vote
6
IMDb
Write review
Shy List of episodes
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Episode 1
Season 2
Episode 1
1 July 2024
Episode 2
Season 2
Episode 2
8 July 2024
Episode 3
Season 2
Episode 3
15 July 2024
Episode 4
Season 2
Episode 4
22 July 2024
Episode 5
Season 2
Episode 5
29 July 2024
Episode 6
Season 2
Episode 6
12 August 2024
Episode 7
Season 2
Episode 7
19 August 2024
Episode 8
Season 2
Episode 8
26 August 2024
Episode 9
Season 2
Episode 9
2 September 2024
Episode 10
Season 2
Episode 10
9 September 2024
Episode 11
Season 2
Episode 11
16 September 2024
Episode 12
Season 2
Episode 12
23 September 2024
