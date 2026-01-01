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Kinoafisha TV Shows The Newsroom Awards

"The Newsroom" updates

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Golden Globes, USA 2013 Golden Globes, USA 2013
Best Television Series - Drama
Nominee
 Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2013 Primetime Emmy Awards 2013
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Main Title Design
Nominee
 Outstanding Main Title Design
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2015 Primetime Emmy Awards 2015
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2014 Primetime Emmy Awards 2014
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2014 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2014
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2013 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2013
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
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