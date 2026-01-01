Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
The Newsroom
Awards
"The Newsroom" updates
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Trailers
Filming locations
All info
Golden Globes, USA 2013
Best Television Series - Drama
Nominee
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2013
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Main Title Design
Nominee
Outstanding Main Title Design
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2015
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2014
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2014
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2013
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree