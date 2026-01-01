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Kinoafisha TV Shows Treme Filming locations

Filming Dates & Locations

Filming Locations: Treme

  • New Orleans, Louisiana, USA

Iconic scenes & Locations

Gigi's Lounge
3rd Street & Danneel Street, New Orleans, Louisiana, USA
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Poke's Bar
2nd Street & S Liberty Street, New Orleans, Louisiana, USA
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Desautel's Restaurant
Webster Street & Laurel Street, New Orleans, Louisiana, USA
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