The Devil's Plan (2023), season 2
The Devil's Plan
The Devil's Plan
Original title
Season 2
Title
Сезон 2
Season premiere
6 May 2025
Production year
2025
Number of episodes
12
Runtime
12 hours 0 minute
TV Show rating
0.0
Rate
0
vote
8.3
IMDb
The Devil's Plan List of episodes
Season 1
Season 2
Episode 1
Season 2
Episode 1
6 May 2025
Episode 2
Season 2
Episode 2
6 May 2025
Episode 3
Season 2
Episode 3
6 May 2025
Episode 4
Season 2
Episode 4
6 May 2025
Episode 5
Season 2
Episode 5
13 May 2025
Episode 6
Season 2
Episode 6
13 May 2025
Episode 7
Season 2
Episode 7
13 May 2025
Episode 8
Season 2
Episode 8
13 May 2025
Episode 9
Season 2
Episode 9
13 May 2025
Episode 10
Season 2
Episode 10
20 May 2025
Episode 11
Season 2
Episode 11
20 May 2025
Episode 12
Season 2
Episode 12
20 May 2025
