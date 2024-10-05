Menu
Yarche zvezd (2023), season 2
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Yarche zvezd
16+
Title
Сезон 2
Season premiere
5 October 2024
Production year
2024
Number of episodes
13
Runtime
26 hours 0 minute
TV Show rating
0.0
8.3
IMDb
Yarche zvezd List of episodes
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Выпуск 01
Season 2
Episode 1
5 October 2024
Выпуск 02
Season 2
Episode 2
12 October 2024
Выпуск 03
Season 2
Episode 3
19 October 2024
Выпуск 04
Season 2
Episode 4
26 October 2024
Выпуск 05
Season 2
Episode 5
2 November 2024
Выпуск 06
Season 2
Episode 6
9 November 2024
Выпуск 07
Season 2
Episode 7
16 November 2024
Выпуск 08
Season 2
Episode 8
23 November 2024
Выпуск 09
Season 2
Episode 9
30 November 2024
Выпуск 10
Season 2
Episode 10
7 December 2024
Выпуск 11
Season 2
Episode 11
14 December 2024
Выпуск 12
Season 2
Episode 12
21 December 2024
Выпуск 13
Season 2
Episode 13
28 December 2024
