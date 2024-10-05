Menu
Yarche zvezd (2023), season 2

Yarche zvezd 16+
Title Сезон 2
Season premiere 5 October 2024
Production year 2024
Number of episodes 13
Runtime 26 hours 0 minute

Выпуск 01
Season 2 Episode 1
5 October 2024
Выпуск 02
Season 2 Episode 2
12 October 2024
Выпуск 03
Season 2 Episode 3
19 October 2024
Выпуск 04
Season 2 Episode 4
26 October 2024
Выпуск 05
Season 2 Episode 5
2 November 2024
Выпуск 06
Season 2 Episode 6
9 November 2024
Выпуск 07
Season 2 Episode 7
16 November 2024
Выпуск 08
Season 2 Episode 8
23 November 2024
Выпуск 09
Season 2 Episode 9
30 November 2024
Выпуск 10
Season 2 Episode 10
7 December 2024
Выпуск 11
Season 2 Episode 11
14 December 2024
Выпуск 12
Season 2 Episode 12
21 December 2024
Выпуск 13
Season 2 Episode 13
28 December 2024
