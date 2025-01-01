[Mizu mistakenly arrives at a brothel. She looks around and sees prostitutes making vulgar gestures and giving seductive looks. Realizing her mistake, she turns around to leave, but two prostitute workers grab her from behind by the shoulders and pull her in]

Momo You look lost, lost boy. Come on inside. Rest awhile.

Mizu I'm looking for the Shindo Dojo.

[Mizu hears commotion behind her and turns around. A naked man is thrown out of a room whilst holding his clothes. He gets up and walks out of the brothel]

Mizu Which... this I see is not.

Chiki [suggestively moves fingers on Mizu's body] This is better. This is the Shindo House. If you wanna show off your sword skills, you can do it here.

Momo We can polish the tip up for you.

Mizu [hurries out of the building] I must decline. My business is urgent.

Chiki [gasps] Most men grab first, ask prices later. You're different: Polite, sweet...

[she motions her hand toward Mizu's crotch; Mizu quickly and firmly grabs her wrist and lifts her arm in rejection]

Chiki ...but firm. Okay, lost boy. Walk east to the Kamo River. Take the bridge to the temple with the thousand creepy statues. It's on the hill just past.

Mizu I wish you a successful day of business.

[Mizu bows. In the back, the puppet stand breaks and collapses. Ringo emerges from the pile]

[He sees Mizu and waves. Mizu sighs]

Mizu How much for one night?

[the second prostitute holds up five fingers. Mizu looks at Ringo, then back to the prostitutes]