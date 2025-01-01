[Akemi sits outside of Mizu's room. She opens the a pot of sake. She pulls out a vial of liquid from the pocket of her kimono, removes the bottle cap, puts two drops in the sake, and stirs the liquid]
[Akemi opens the door, enters, and places the tray on the floor. She then pours sake. She lifts the serving to Mizu, who turns around to face her. Akemi looks at Mizu in surprise]
Mizu
Whatever clever insult comes next is not as clever as you think.
Akemi
[gasps] They're beautiful.
[Mizu raises her eyebrows in surprise over Akemi's compliment. She then takes the serving a sake from Akemi]
Akemi
A color I've never seen outside the sea and sky.
Mizu
Huh, I see. Your Madame explained how it's some essential part of the soul that draws men to brothels when it's only naked flattery. Do men usually fall for this?
Akemi
The ones I've known. Yes.
Mizu
[lifts the cup of sake and looks at it] I thought it was tea. I don't drink.
Akemi
[bowing] Madame thought you might prefer sake to help you relax. Maybe just a sip.
Mizu
If you'll join me. I have ugly business coming.
[Mizu serves Akemi a serving of sake and passes her the cup]
Mizu
Suddenly, I'm glad for company.
[Akemi hesitates, but takes the cup with a feigned smile. Mizu smirks]
[Mizu slowly moves the cup to her lips. Akemi watches. However, Mizu doesn't drink it]
Akemi
Where I'm from, that's how the men prefer it. Kyoto.
Mizu
I've only been there once, recently.
Akemi
Beautiful, isn't it?
Mizu
Dirty and crowded. Full of puffed-up crows posing as swordsmen. I beat the most ridiculous samurai there. If you can call him that. I cut off his chignon. Then he came chasing after me, demanding a rematch, saying I ruined his engagement. I think he was angrier about his hair than his marriage. What was his name? I can't remember. Anyway, he's dead now.
Mizu
Oh yeah. I killed him.
[Enraged, Akemi pulls out a tiny knife and lunges at Mizu. Mizu quickly disarms her and grabs her. Prostitutes hear the commotion]
Prostitute
She's good.
[Mizu straddles Akemi and pins her on the floor]
Akemi
Let me go! Get off me!
Mizu
You think I don't remember you? Princess Akemi of the Tokunobu clan. You drugged my cup.
Akemi
I wish it was poison! Oh, Taigen!
[Akemi begins to sob; Mizu rolls her eyes]
Mizu
Oh, shut up. I didn't kill him. I left him with his life and a contract to fight.
[Mizu gets off Akemi and stands up]
Akemi
He's alive? Where is he?
Mizu
You came all this way to save a doomed engagement? Your father probably lined up a nice young replacement lord to marry.
Mizu
Women in our world don't have a single good option. Except you. Like some magical forest creature, you could have anything you want, and then you beg to eat trash.
[Mizu turns her back at Akemi. Akemi grabs her knife and again lunges at Mizu. The screen goes black]