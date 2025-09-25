Menu
The Amazing Race (2001), season 38
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Quotes
Season 38
The Amazing Race
Season premiere
25 September 2025
Production year
2025
Number of episodes
5
Runtime
7 hours 30 minutes
TV Show rating
0.0
Rate
0
vote
7.8
IMDb
Write review
The Amazing Race season 38 new episodes release schedule.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
Season 6
Season 7
Season 8
Season 9
Season 10
Season 11
Season 12
Season 13
Season 14
Season 15
Season 16
Season 17
Season 18
Season 19
Season 20
Season 21
Season 22
Season 23
Season 24
Season 25
Season 26
Season 27
Season 28
Season 29
Season 30
Season 31
Season 32
Season 33
Season 34
Season 35
Season 36
Season 37
Season 38
TBA
Season 38
Episode 1
25 September 2025
TBA
Season 38
Episode 2
1 October 2025
TBA
Season 38
Episode 3
8 October 2025
TBA
Season 38
Episode 4
15 October 2025
I Wanna Be a Little Angry Right Now
Season 38
Episode 5
22 October 2025
