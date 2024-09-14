Menu
Bitva pokolenij (2022), season 3

Bitva pokolenij season 3 poster
Bitva pokolenij 12+
Title Сезон 3
Season premiere 14 September 2024
Production year 2024
Number of episodes 10
Runtime 11 hours 40 minutes

Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Выпуск 1
Season 3 Episode 1
14 September 2024
Дима Билан и МОТ
Season 3 Episode 2
21 September 2024
Алена Апина и Ольга Бузова
Season 3 Episode 3
28 September 2024
Группа Смысловые галлюцинации и Группа Tри для дождя
Season 3 Episode 4
5 October 2024
Слава и Султан Лагучев.
Season 3 Episode 5
12 October 2024
Дюна и Хлеб
Season 3 Episode 6
19 October 2024
Алена Свиридова и Ева Власова
Season 3 Episode 7
26 October 2024
Лариса Долина и ST
Season 3 Episode 8
2 November 2024
Сосо Павлиашвили и Ольга Серябина
Season 3 Episode 9
9 November 2024
Марина Хлебникова и Газан Ольга
Season 3 Episode 10
16 November 2024
