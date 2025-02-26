Menu
Mendelson 2023 - 2025, season 2

Mendelson season 2 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Mendelson Seasons Season 2

Mendelson 16+
Title Сезон 2
Season premiere 26 February 2025
Production year 2025
Number of episodes 12
Runtime 4 hours 48 minutes

Series rating

8.6
Rate 21 votes
6.5 IMDb
Mendelson List of episodes TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Серия 1
Season 2 Episode 1
26 February 2025
Серия 2
Season 2 Episode 2
26 February 2025
Серия 3
Season 2 Episode 3
27 February 2025
Серия 4
Season 2 Episode 4
27 February 2025
Серия 5
Season 2 Episode 5
3 March 2025
Серия 6
Season 2 Episode 6
3 March 2025
Серия 7
Season 2 Episode 7
4 March 2025
Серия 8
Season 2 Episode 8
4 March 2025
Серия 9
Season 2 Episode 9
5 March 2025
Серия 10
Season 2 Episode 10
5 March 2025
Серия 11
Season 2 Episode 11
6 March 2025
Серия 12
Season 2 Episode 12
6 March 2025
