[season 7, week 3, to the houseguests during the veto ceremony]

Will Kirby Okay. Traditionally, the uh, nominees uh speak to the veto holder individually because they're looking for one person to help them. But if it's okay with George, the power of veto holder and James, the HoH holder, I'd like to speak to the house as a group.

[pause]

Will Kirby This is truly an all star season because I'm astonished by your gameplay here. Now, a lot of you have come up to me and you've said, "Will, you don't really seem like you're into it. You don't really seem like you wanna play." And you said, "Why, what was the reason for that?" And I said to myself, "I don't know. I don't know why I can't be, I don't understand it." So I had a heart-to-heart with myself and I said, "Will, what is the reason? Why are you having such a hard time playing?" And this is the truth, season two, the season that I won, there was a lot of people I hated and it was easy for me to motivate and find individuals that I disliked and it gave me power, it gave me a reason to wanna play, it gave me a reason to wanna fight, it gave me a reason to wanna remove people from the game. Then I thought, so why haven't I had that motivation? And I thought it was because I really liked everyone here. But then I realized it was the opposite of that. I can't find an individual to hate 'cause I hate you all.

[pause]

Will Kirby There's no one I hate more than anyone else. This is what I'm gonna do, I'm gonna ask to be removed from this game by you all. Now, if you refuse to kick me out, I will be throwing every competition, I will throw every HoH, I will throw every PoV, and I will throw every food competition. George is on slop and I will do the best I can to ensure that we all are on slop... unless you get together, have a big group meeting and vote me out. So, Chicken George, please don't use the power of veto on me. I want this nomination to stay in place. I encourage you to use it yourself, you know why?

[claps and addresses Chicken George]