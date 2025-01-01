Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha TV Shows Phil of the Future Quotes

Phil of the Future quotes

Phil Diffy I don't wanna be your girlfriend. I wanna be your *boy*friend.
[stops startled and off Keely's equally surprised look]
Phil Diffy I mean, your friend... who's a boy. A guy. A guy friend.
Keely Teslow Why didn't you tell me?
Phil Diffy I didn't know how.
Keely Teslow Phil, you can tell me anything.
[takes him by his shoulders]
Keely Teslow I'm your girlfriend. I, I, I mean... your friend who's a girl. A gal. A gal friend.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Keely Teslow I can't stand her! I wish a building would fall on her! I wish she'd get stung by a fifty-pound bee!
Keely Teslow [switching to Phil's bedroom, Phil playing drums] I wish a dog would mistake her for a fire hydrant! I wish the US Women's Soccer team would use her as a football!
Phil Diffy Hey, how about being run over by a steam roller?
Keely Teslow [giving him a look] Phil, grow up!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Keely Teslow She's in Indonesia.
Phil Diffy You have your latitude and longitude mixed up. She's next to Kid Rock and Ricki Lake.
Keely Teslow I know a shortcut through Tiger Woods.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bradley Benjamin Farmer [to officer] She only had one name, Pim... tall, long blonde hair... yet strangely attractive.
[realising the officer is still writing]
Bradley Benjamin Farmer Hey, don't write that!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Keely Teslow [cheerfully] Hey! So I got your message. Where's your racket?
Phil Diffy My dad says our puddinator project will draw a lot of attention and that people will find out that we're from the future... My family has to move.
Keely Teslow This is crazy! We had all these plans! We were gonna go fishing this summer and I hate fishing. The only reason I was gonna go was because I thought it'd be fun with you!
[pause]
Keely Teslow S-so when are you leaving?
Phil Diffy Tonight.
Keely Teslow T-tonight? This isn't fair! It just seems like kids should have a say in whether they move or not!
Phil Diffy [quietly] Tell me about it.
Keely Teslow So, you wanna play one last game of tennis?
[throws the ball to Phil]
Phil Diffy Keely, you know I do. I can't. I have to help pack.
[cuts to Keely, speechless]
Phil Diffy Bye, Keel.
[hugs Keely, then starts walking away. Stops and throws the ball. Offscreen a cat screeches, ruining the sad Pheely moment]
Phil Diffy [shouts] Sorry!
[pulls a face and walks out of the shot]
Keely Teslow [quietly] Bye, Phil.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Phil Diffy Well, the Giggle is only designed for one.
Keely Teslow We can sit close.
Phil Diffy Okay.
[Scoots over so Keely can sit beside him very close]
Keely Teslow [her cheek right next to his] You okay?
Phil Diffy [smiles, happy at Keely's closeness] Uh-uh.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Keely Teslow [to Phil] Um, too many people!
Phil Diffy Uh, Mom, Dad?
Lloyd Diffy But it's my house!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bradley Benjamin Farmer I think that's more the woman's job. Surely you know how it is, Mr. Diffy?
Lloyd Diffy [chuckling] And how!
[seeing Barbara's face]
Lloyd Diffy H-How dare you say that, you insensitive clod! Uh, honey, give him the talk you always give me!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Pim Diffy [talking to Phil scratching Curtis' head] Now stop before he goes on the floor.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Joel Messerschmidt OK, people, we will be having a surprise test next week. Part of the surprise is that the test is tomorrow. Studying is recommended, though futile.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Pim is foiled by static electricity and her hair is smoking in the hallway]
Mr. Hackett [cheerfully] No smoking!
[she glares at him]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Phil Diffy [walks in and sees Sir Issac Newton and Albert Einstein at the table] Phil, I told you not to use holographic geniuses to help you with your homework.
Phil Diffy They're no help at all, and they're the biggest nerds of all times.
Lloyd Diffy [looking in the fridge] Hey, who drank all my juice boxes?
[they hide the juice boxes under the table]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Pim Diffy [balloons are attracted to Curtis when he builds up static electricity] Amazing, how did you harness such power?
Curtis Balloons like Curtis... Curtis like balloons!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Phil Diffy We've got to stop her. That's what we've got to do. We need to think of a plan.
Keely Teslow Okay.
[long pause]
Keely Teslow Are you thinking of a plan? Cause' I'm just looking serious.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Phil Diffy Keely, Keely, Keely.
Keely Teslow [pushes Phil gently] Don't you triple Keely me!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Barbara Diffy That's perfect! I could be the hostess with the mostess!
Pim Diffy Mom, you can't even make toastess.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Keely Teslow In the future, will you wait for me?
Phil Diffy Really? 'Cause you'll be really really old.
Phil Diffy But that shouldn't matter. See you, pepper.
Keely Teslow See you, salt.
Keely Teslow In... in other news... Oh, whats the point, we all know nothing's going to top that!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Pim Diffy [fighting over carton of milk] You used up all the milk!
Phil Diffy That's because you used up all the ugly!
Pim Diffy You ate all the toast!
Phil Diffy I thought it was only fair, I ate all the cereal
[smirks]
Barbara Diffy Calm down, you two. There's plenty more toast
[puts some down on table]
Phil Diffy [sarcastic] Oh no, I upset shorty!
Pim Diffy That does it!
Phil Diffy You wanna say that standing up?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Phil Diffy [Has turned into a five-year-old because of an accident while babysitting] I'M PHIL OF THE FUTURE!
Lloyd Diffy Phil, are you, five?
Phil Diffy ...No.
Lloyd Diffy Really? Cause you look pretty five.
[Phil shakes his head]
Lloyd Diffy Tell me if you think this is funny. Knock, knock.
Phil Diffy Who's there?
Lloyd Diffy Boo.
Phil Diffy Boo who?
Lloyd Diffy Stop cryin and I'll tell ya.
[Phil finds it very amusing, covering his face with his hand]
Lloyd Diffy That's it, you ARE five!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Riki Ullman
Aly Michalka
Craig Anton
Amy Bruckner
Joel Brooks
J. P. Manoux
Lise Simms
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more