Keely Teslow [cheerfully] Hey! So I got your message. Where's your racket?

Phil Diffy My dad says our puddinator project will draw a lot of attention and that people will find out that we're from the future... My family has to move.

Keely Teslow This is crazy! We had all these plans! We were gonna go fishing this summer and I hate fishing. The only reason I was gonna go was because I thought it'd be fun with you!

[pause]

Keely Teslow S-so when are you leaving?

Phil Diffy Tonight.

Keely Teslow T-tonight? This isn't fair! It just seems like kids should have a say in whether they move or not!

Phil Diffy [quietly] Tell me about it.

Keely Teslow So, you wanna play one last game of tennis?

[throws the ball to Phil]

Phil Diffy Keely, you know I do. I can't. I have to help pack.

[cuts to Keely, speechless]

Phil Diffy Bye, Keel.

[hugs Keely, then starts walking away. Stops and throws the ball. Offscreen a cat screeches, ruining the sad Pheely moment]

Phil Diffy [shouts] Sorry!

[pulls a face and walks out of the shot]