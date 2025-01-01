Menu
Spaced quotes

Brian I'm an Artist
Tim What sort of thing?
Brian Pain... Fear... Anger... Aggression...
Tim Watercolours?
Tim We've got two anniversaries. Daisy goes by the first time we kissed, I go by the first time we had sex.
Brian So you had sex before you kissed?
Tim That's a nice haircut.
Ex I see you're still massacring yours with peroxide.
Brian Don't ask her if she wants to talk about it.
