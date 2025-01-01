Menu
Spaced quotes
Brian
I'm an Artist
Tim
What sort of thing?
Brian
Pain... Fear... Anger... Aggression...
Tim
Watercolours?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Tim
We've got two anniversaries. Daisy goes by the first time we kissed, I go by the first time we had sex.
Brian
So you had sex before you kissed?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Tim
That's a nice haircut.
Ex
I see you're still massacring yours with peroxide.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Brian
Don't ask her if she wants to talk about it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
