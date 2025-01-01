Tim SpeedleI think the mob would disagree about 1.5 million times.
Calleigh DuquesneYeah, but you know, I was thinking. If he hadn't have stolen from the mob, then he never would have become a beach bum in Florida and then he never would have got picked up by the hurricane. Then if he hadn't got picked up by the hurricane he would have never hit Burton's car, and if it wasn't for hitting Burton's car, Burton would have gotten away with murder.
Eric Delko[Smiling] Leave it to you, Calleigh, to find something good to come out of a hurricane.
Calleigh Duquesne[Smiling] They do alleviate global warming.