CSI: Miami quotes

Horatio Caine You know what they say "You lie down with the Devil, you wake up in Hell".
[to Eric]
Horatio Caine In the future, if you're gonna watch somebody's back, let me know about it so I can watch yours.
[about Horatio]
Detective John Hagen All I'm saying is, that's one hell of a lonely road he's walking.
Calleigh Duquesne I know. That's why I'm walking it with him.
[stand-off with a suspect]
Calleigh Duquesne There are two ways this goes down, and either way, you're dropping the gun.
[about a suspect]
Horatio Caine He is a liar. I just don't know what the lie is yet.
Horatio Caine [to Ryan] At the end of the day, if we don't hang together, we die alone.
Calleigh Duquesne [walks into gun vault, smiles and sighs] I love my job.
Eric Delko What's your plan "B"?
Calleigh Duquesne Gun Vault.
[enters gun vault, smiles, and sighs]
Calleigh Duquesne Be still my heart.
[defending a woman from a suspect]
Horatio Caine The next time you want to take a swing at someone, start with me.
[describing a victim]
Horatio Caine Jeans, T-shirt... K-Mart socks.
Det. Frank Tripp Big spender.
[about a doctor's ugly Persian rug]
Tim Speedle Just because you have a medical degree doesn't mean you have taste.
Horatio Caine We are being detoured into the land of make-believe.
Horatio Caine When you have everything, sometimes it feels like nothing.
Horatio Caine Alright, be on the lookout for an Eastern European male with bad teeth who may have access to an ape.
Suspect I swear on my mother, all right?
Tim Speedle I'm glad I'm not her.
[during an autopsy]
Calleigh Duquesne What is that? Some kind of insect?
Alexx Woods It's an ant.
[to the corpse]
Alexx Woods Girl, you need an exterminator.
Calleigh Duquesne French lace. From the window at the Moreno house. It's also used in high-end toupees. Gives a more natural look to the hair line.
Tim Speedle Lace on a rug?
Calleigh Duquesne Mmm-hmm.
Tim Speedle Shoot me if it comes to that.
[victim is lying dead on the floor, with a knife in his head]
Ryan Wolfe Knife missing from this block could be our murder weapon.
Alexx Woods [sarcastically] Nice work, Ryan. Think you may have cracked the case.
Ryan Wolfe Thanks. I have a keen grasp of the obvious.
Eric Delko Sorry I'm late. I was busy.
Tim Speedle Busy with the left hand?
Eric Delko [smirking] Very funny.
Horatio Caine Tomorrow's what you make of it.
[looking for evidence in a house]
Tim Speedle Why's it always gotta be in the toilet?
[death by carbon monoxide]
Man What killed that guy?
Tim Speedle He had gas.
Horatio Caine The problem with manipulation is that people can turn on you.
[arresting a criminal]
Horatio Caine Justice is not yours to dispense, and now you're going to pay for it.
Tim Speedle She looked him right in the eyes when he was killing her.
Horatio Caine And he looked back.
Calleigh Duquesne Why fill in the number? Why not just sand it all the way down?
Tim Speedle I don't know. Maybe it's a guy thing.
Calleigh Duquesne What? They'll add on or cover up, but they won't mess with the chassis?
Tim Speedle You know what, you're scaring me.
[examining a severed arm]
Alexx Woods No hair at the underarm, but pronounced hair on the knuckles.
Horatio Caine So, what are you saying?
Alexx Woods What I'm saying is I'm not an anthropologist. It could be a large woman or a small man.
[to Horatio]
Det. Frank Tripp Come on, don't you guys have some gizmo to track this thing? That blue light with the buzzers and bells or that mass-spectro-detecto-whatever-you-call-it thingy?
Suspect I swear. I didn't touch her.
Calleigh Duquesne You don't have to touch somebody to shoot 'em.
[to Eric]
Horatio Caine If we want to be effective on this job we have to survive, too.
Calleigh Duquesne That smells good.
Eric Delko What, cafe Cubano? Put some hair on your chest.
Calleigh Duquesne Don't you just say the sweetest things.
[Noticing a big black car in front of a witness' house]
Horatio Caine Mm-hmm. Town car, tinted windows, take a guess.
Detective John Hagen Fan-belt inspectors?
Horatio Caine Nope. U.S. Marshals witness protection baby-sitters.
[to a DA]
Calleigh Duquesne I didn't realize evidence took sides.
Alexx Woods Unreasonable acts are all I see.
Horatio Caine Amen to that.
[Couple is getting a divorce and the wife turns up dead]
Det. Frank Tripp No matter how you cut it, divorce sucks.
Horatio Caine Frank, it's a killer.
Calleigh Duquesne [Quickly walking through the break room] Hi guys, bye guys.
Eric Delko [Stopping her] Hey, Calleigh, I heard you busted the stereo man.
Calleigh Duquesne Hey, I heard you found out who the car crash victim really is.
Tim Speedle Yup, he was a bad guy.
Calleigh Duquesne You know, maybe not all bad.
Tim Speedle I think the mob would disagree about 1.5 million times.
Calleigh Duquesne Yeah, but you know, I was thinking. If he hadn't have stolen from the mob, then he never would have become a beach bum in Florida and then he never would have got picked up by the hurricane. Then if he hadn't got picked up by the hurricane he would have never hit Burton's car, and if it wasn't for hitting Burton's car, Burton would have gotten away with murder.
Eric Delko [Smiling] Leave it to you, Calleigh, to find something good to come out of a hurricane.
Calleigh Duquesne [Smiling] They do alleviate global warming.
[She leaves]
Tim Speedle [to Eric] She's way too cheerful.
[finding incriminating evidence]
Alexx Woods Horatio's going to LOVE this.
Horatio Caine The only thing that matters is the evidence.
[about Raymond Caine, H's little brother]
Horatio Caine The rumour of a dirty cop is far juicier than its confirmation.
Robert Keaton You just called your own brother a dirty cop.
Horatio Caine Maybe he was, but he didn't deserve to die.
Robert Keaton We all have to die some time.
Horatio Caine Some sooner than others.
Horatio Caine Why didn't you tell us this earlier?
Suspect I didn't think it'd look too good.
Horatio Caine Well, it doesn't look too good right now.
Horatio Caine Bag it, tag it and let's see what else is there!
[Pedro is a suspect]
Horatio Caine Gentlemen, may I?
Lawyer Be kind, Horatio.
Horatio Caine As always. All right, now, Pedro, the gun we found in your room has tied you to two murders.
Lawyer But possession doesn't make my client the killer.
Horatio Caine We also have your skin cells on the tourniquet you used.
Lawyer ALLEGEDLY used.
Horatio Caine Allegedly used.
[turns to the Lawyer]
Horatio Caine Now, are you going to rebut everything I'm saying?
Lawyer Yes.
Horatio Caine Excellent.
Horatio Caine You're saying she married for love?
Calleigh Duquesne I know. Wonders never cease.
Eric Delko CART scrutineers hand out the pop-up valves...
Tim Speedle [cutting him off] What'd you say?
Eric Delko Scrutineers. That's what CART calls their tech inspectors.
Tim Speedle Well, they might, you shouldn't.
[to Horatio]
Susie Barnam Your little brother sure knew how to mess things up, didn't he?
[to a bad-tempered ME]
Alexx Woods I suggest you worry less about alimony and more about the victim. But, hey, that's just me.
[to a suspect who doesn't have to pay a medical bill]
Horatio Caine Whatever that bill says, you will still have to pay.
