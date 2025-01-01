Menu
Code Geass: Hangyaku no Lelouch Quotes

Charles The former 17th heir to the Imperial Throne, Lelouch vi Britannia. It's been a long time, hasn't it, my errant son?
Lelouch [struggles to lift his head] How dare you...!
Suzaku [forces Lelouch's head down] You won't use your Geass.
[to Charles]
Suzaku Your Majesty, I have a request. Please, sire, allow me to join the Knights of the Round, the twelve strongest knights of the Britannian Empire.
Charles As a reward for capturing Zero, is that it?
Lelouch You...
Suzaku I told you before, Lelouch, that I was going to change this world from the inside.
Lelouch Even if it means selling out your friends?
Suzaku That's right.
Charles Very well. I like the answer you just gave him. Now then, as a Knight of the Round I order you: cover up Zero's left eye.
Suzaku Yes, Your Majesty.
[covers Lelouch's left eye and lifts his head up by the hair]
Charles My unworthy son, who raised the banner of rebellion although he was a prince. Still, there's another way we can make use of him.
Lelouch [gasps] What?
Charles [Geass appears in both his eyes] I will rewrite your memory, about being Zero, about the death of your mother, about the very existence of Nunnally.
Lelouch No... Geass...
Charles You'll remember none of it. You'll just be insignificant.
Lelouch [struggling against Suzaku] No, stop! You're stealing what's most precious to me again! First my mother, and now you're taking Nunnally!
Charles Charles zi Britannia engraves into you...
Lelouch Stop it!
Charles False memories of a false life.
Lelouch [screams in anguish]
Lloyd Are you surprised?
Milly [blinks] Uhhh...
Lloyd Matchmaking dates are usually in hotels or restaurants.
Milly Uh, I suppose that's true, but I'd heard you were a very unique person, Lord Asplund.
Lloyd [works at computer] Unique! What a delightfully awful way to put it.
Milly I'm surprised you're interested in a girl from the downgraded Ashford family after it lost its rank.
Lloyd [turns to Milly] Oho! But I couldn't care less about loss of rank.
Cecile Excuse me.
[sets down a tray of tea for Lloyd and Milly]
Milly I'm sorry to trouble you.
Cecile Not at all. Take your time.
Lloyd No need for that.
[resumes working]
Lloyd Why draw it out? Let's get married.
Milly Huh?
[exclaims]
Milly That's it?
Lloyd Getting cold feet?
Kallen You fellas know full well what this badass mother can do!
