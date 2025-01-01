Charles The former 17th heir to the Imperial Throne, Lelouch vi Britannia. It's been a long time, hasn't it, my errant son?

Lelouch [struggles to lift his head] How dare you...!

Suzaku [forces Lelouch's head down] You won't use your Geass.

[to Charles]

Suzaku Your Majesty, I have a request. Please, sire, allow me to join the Knights of the Round, the twelve strongest knights of the Britannian Empire.

Charles As a reward for capturing Zero, is that it?

Suzaku I told you before, Lelouch, that I was going to change this world from the inside.

Lelouch Even if it means selling out your friends?

Charles Very well. I like the answer you just gave him. Now then, as a Knight of the Round I order you: cover up Zero's left eye.

Suzaku Yes, Your Majesty.

[covers Lelouch's left eye and lifts his head up by the hair]

Charles My unworthy son, who raised the banner of rebellion although he was a prince. Still, there's another way we can make use of him.

Charles [Geass appears in both his eyes] I will rewrite your memory, about being Zero, about the death of your mother, about the very existence of Nunnally.

Charles You'll remember none of it. You'll just be insignificant.

Lelouch [struggling against Suzaku] No, stop! You're stealing what's most precious to me again! First my mother, and now you're taking Nunnally!

Charles Charles zi Britannia engraves into you...

Lelouch Stop it!

Charles False memories of a false life.