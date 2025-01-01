Menu
Warehouse 13
Warehouse 13 quotes
Artie Nielsen
Y'know what the Talmud says? When someone's comin' to kill ya, get up early, kill 'em first.
Artie Nielsen
Never rule anything out.
Claudia Donovan
Knock, knock!
Claudia Donovan
Oh, you know, texting? It's what the kids do these days instead of going to dinosaur races.
Artie Nielsen
I know what texting is, also itunes and color television.
