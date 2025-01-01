Menu
Warehouse 13 quotes

Artie Nielsen Y'know what the Talmud says? When someone's comin' to kill ya, get up early, kill 'em first.
Artie Nielsen Never rule anything out.
[repeated line]
Claudia Donovan Knock, knock!
Claudia Donovan Oh, you know, texting? It's what the kids do these days instead of going to dinosaur races.
Artie Nielsen I know what texting is, also itunes and color television.
