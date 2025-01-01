Jesse Flores [Derek angrily confronts Jesse about Riley] Derek?

Derek Reese Do you know who Billy Wisher is?

Jesse Flores Who?

Derek Reese No. No, you don't. Where you come from he doesn't exist, he never did. Billy Wisher was my best friend. He was in my squad, we fought together. We saw things you can't imagine. He was like my brother and I loved him. But, it turns out I never really - knew him. His real name was Andy Goode and back here in this world he created a computer program. The program that becomes Skynet. So, Andy Goode is dead. Billy Wisher is dead too. Because I killed him. I came back here and I killed him. He was my brother and I loved him and I killed him. I did it for Kyle - and John and I did it for you.

Jesse Flores Derek.

Derek Reese Shut up!

Jesse Flores Please!

Derek Reese Shut Up!

Jesse Flores [Sobs] You have no idea! You have no idea what they took from us!

Derek Reese Stop it! Just stop it! I don't even know you. I don't know who - you are.

Jesse Flores I'm Jesse. I'm Jesse!

Derek Reese Your not my Jesse. You never were. John Connor said to let you go. I am not John Connor.