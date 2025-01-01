Menu
Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles quotes

Sarah Connor [Season 1 opening Intro] In the future my son will lead mankind in a war against Skynet, a computer system programmed to destroy the world. It has sent machines back through time. Some to kill him, one to protect him. Today we fight to stop Skynet from ever being created. To change our future. To change his fate. The war to save mankind begins now!
Male Voiceover [Season 2 Opening Intro] In the future a computer program called Skynet will declare war on the human race. Machines have travelled back in time taking human form to terminate John Connor, the future leader of the resistance. Sarah Connor, John Connor's mother, teacher, and protector. Cameron, a terminator reprogrammed to defend them at all costs. Derek Reese, John's uncle and a commanding officer with the resistance. Together they fight to stop Skynet from ever being created. The battle for our tomorrow starts today.
Jesse Flores [Derek angrily confronts Jesse about Riley] Derek?
Derek Reese Do you know who Billy Wisher is?
Jesse Flores Who?
Derek Reese No. No, you don't. Where you come from he doesn't exist, he never did. Billy Wisher was my best friend. He was in my squad, we fought together. We saw things you can't imagine. He was like my brother and I loved him. But, it turns out I never really - knew him. His real name was Andy Goode and back here in this world he created a computer program. The program that becomes Skynet. So, Andy Goode is dead. Billy Wisher is dead too. Because I killed him. I came back here and I killed him. He was my brother and I loved him and I killed him. I did it for Kyle - and John and I did it for you.
Jesse Flores Derek.
Derek Reese Shut up!
Jesse Flores Please!
Derek Reese Shut Up!
Jesse Flores [Sobs] You have no idea! You have no idea what they took from us!
Derek Reese Stop it! Just stop it! I don't even know you. I don't know who - you are.
Jesse Flores I'm Jesse. I'm Jesse!
Derek Reese Your not my Jesse. You never were. John Connor said to let you go. I am not John Connor.
[Derek aims his pistol at her. Jesse turns and runs. Derek pulls the trigger and shoots]
