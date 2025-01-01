Dee DeeOh, yeah? Like you know any dances, Dexter.
[Dexter turns on a boombox; techno music plays]
Dexter[doing the robot dance] Yes, it is called "the robot".
Dee DeeWord.
[repeated line]
Dee DeeOooh! What does THAT button do?
[whenever his mother calls him]
DexterWhat do you want, woman?
Dexter[laughing] Dee Dee, I heard this great joke! Okay, here it goes: A physics professor and his assistant are working on liberating negatively-charged hydroxyl ions, when all of a sudden, the assistant says, "Wait, professor, what if the salicylic acids do not accept the hydroxyl ions?" And the professor responds, "That's no hydroxyl ion; that's my wife!"
[He breaks into hysterical laughter, while Dee Dee is unimpressed]
DexterSo what kind of stuff do you like?
GirlOh, I like peace, quiet, and especially solitude!
DexterWe'll call you!
MandarkBlast you, Dexter! Now there's an idea... blast Dexter. Yes, blast Dexter!
MandarkGeorge, what do you say we cross the Delaware?
MandarkExcellent! My sneaky ways have put me in the lead! I'd give myself a pat on the back, but I'm driving, so I'll have to do it later!
MandarkMy name is Mandark and I am Dexter's rival. He and I have been competing in science and other things for years and this race is just one more of those things where we try to beat each other, except I try to win by being sneaky and bad! My plan this time is to sabotage the Mark 5, so it doesn'twork as good as it should, then when Dexter is racing he'll most likely crash up, leaving room for me to win!