Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha TV Shows Dexter's Laboratory Quotes

Dexter's Laboratory quotes

Dee Dee Dexter, wanna see my new dance?
Dexter No.
Dee Dee It's called "the fanciful unicorn".
Dexter Girl, I have seen better steps on a ladder.
Dee Dee Oh, yeah? Like you know any dances, Dexter.
[Dexter turns on a boombox; techno music plays]
Dexter [doing the robot dance] Yes, it is called "the robot".
Dee Dee Word.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[repeated line]
Dee Dee Oooh! What does THAT button do?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[whenever his mother calls him]
Dexter What do you want, woman?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dexter [laughing] Dee Dee, I heard this great joke! Okay, here it goes: A physics professor and his assistant are working on liberating negatively-charged hydroxyl ions, when all of a sudden, the assistant says, "Wait, professor, what if the salicylic acids do not accept the hydroxyl ions?" And the professor responds, "That's no hydroxyl ion; that's my wife!"
[He breaks into hysterical laughter, while Dee Dee is unimpressed]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dexter So what kind of stuff do you like?
Girl Oh, I like peace, quiet, and especially solitude!
Dexter We'll call you!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mandark Blast you, Dexter! Now there's an idea... blast Dexter. Yes, blast Dexter!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mandark George, what do you say we cross the Delaware?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mandark Excellent! My sneaky ways have put me in the lead! I'd give myself a pat on the back, but I'm driving, so I'll have to do it later!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mandark My name is Mandark and I am Dexter's rival. He and I have been competing in science and other things for years and this race is just one more of those things where we try to beat each other, except I try to win by being sneaky and bad! My plan this time is to sabotage the Mark 5, so it doesn'twork as good as it should, then when Dexter is racing he'll most likely crash up, leaving room for me to win!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mandark In your dreams, you freaky little gnome
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mandark [eating cereal] Chew-chew-chew, chew-chew-chew-chew-chew
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mandark Thank you, dark forces, oh, THANK YOU!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mandark Say no more, Dexter, oh ye of little mind. I'll save the day and take all the glory!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mandark What do I have to do to be cool?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mandark Gather round, all you mortals, and behold the fury that you cannot deny! And you won't be disappointed, either.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mandark Ooh, ah... Ooh... ooh, ah... I have to beat Dexter, sworn enemy. Have to destroy Dexter's lab. If only Ducky could! Ooh, ah!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mandark By human standards, I know a lot.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dexter You fool! Mothers do not get sick; they take care of the sickly!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mandark Yes, Dexter, I can read your thoughts, and I am smarter than you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mandark Now open up, rampaging monster, and let the RAYS shine in!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mandark This time has been duly noted and will be deducted from your salaries. Thank you!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dexter Cooking? Cleaning? These are not the things a little boy knows how to dooooooo!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dee Dee Dexter, what's wrong?
Dexter I have no friends, and I am totally unpopular.
Dee Dee Duh.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mandark You were almost late for work.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Blue Falcon Dyno-mutt has been dealt a devastating blow.
Dexter Sheesh, no kidding.
Blue Falcon I'm extremely wealthy.
Dexter Quickly, to the laboratory!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Christine Cavanaugh
Kath Soucie
Eddie Deezen
Jeff Bennett
Jeff Bennett
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more