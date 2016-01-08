Menu
Mr Selfridge 2013 - 2016, season 4
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Filming locations
Mr. Selfridge
Original title
Season 4
Title
Сезон 4
Season premiere
8 January 2016
Production year
2016
Number of episodes
10
Runtime
7 hours 10 minutes
Series rating
7.8
Rate
20
votes
7.7
IMDb
"Mr Selfridge" season 4 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Episode 1
Season 4
Episode 1
8 January 2016
Episode 2
Season 4
Episode 2
15 January 2016
Episode 3
Season 4
Episode 3
22 January 2016
Episode 4
Season 4
Episode 4
29 January 2016
Episode 5
Season 4
Episode 5
5 February 2016
Episode 6
Season 4
Episode 6
12 February 2016
Episode 7
Season 4
Episode 7
19 February 2016
Episode 8
Season 4
Episode 8
26 February 2016
Episode 9
Season 4
Episode 9
4 March 2016
Episode 10
Season 4
Episode 10
11 March 2016
