Mr Selfridge 2013 - 2016 season 3
Mr. Selfridge
Original title
Season 3
Title
Сезон 3
Season premiere
25 January 2015
Production year
2015
Number of episodes
10
Runtime
7 hours 10 minutes
Series rating
7.8
Rate
20
votes
7.7
IMDb
"Mr Selfridge" season 3 list of episodes.
Episode 1
Season 3
Episode 1
25 January 2015
Episode 2
Season 3
Episode 2
1 February 2015
Episode 3
Season 3
Episode 3
8 February 2015
Episode 4
Season 3
Episode 4
15 February 2015
Episode 5
Season 3
Episode 5
22 February 2015
Episode 6
Season 3
Episode 6
1 March 2015
Episode 7
Season 3
Episode 7
8 March 2015
Episode 8
Season 3
Episode 8
15 March 2015
Episode 9
Season 3
Episode 9
22 March 2015
Episode 10
Season 3
Episode 10
29 March 2015
