Mr Selfridge 2013 - 2016 season 2
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Filming locations
Mr. Selfridge
Original title
Season 2
Title
Сезон 2
Season premiere
19 January 2014
Production year
2014
Number of episodes
10
Runtime
7 hours 10 minutes
Series rating
7.8
Rate
20
votes
7.7
IMDb
"Mr Selfridge" season 2 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Episode 1
Season 2
Episode 1
19 January 2014
Episode 2
Season 2
Episode 2
26 January 2014
Episode 3
Season 2
Episode 3
2 February 2014
Episode 4
Season 2
Episode 4
9 February 2014
Episode 5
Season 2
Episode 5
16 February 2014
Episode 6
Season 2
Episode 6
23 February 2014
Episode 7
Season 2
Episode 7
2 March 2014
Episode 8
Season 2
Episode 8
9 March 2014
Episode 9
Season 2
Episode 9
16 March 2014
Episode 10
Season 2
Episode 10
23 March 2014
TV series release schedule
