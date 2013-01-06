Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet

Mr Selfridge 2013 - 2016 season 1

Mr Selfridge season 1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Mr Selfridge Seasons Season 1
Mr. Selfridge
Original title Season 1
Title Сезон 1
Season premiere 6 January 2013
Production year 2013
Number of episodes 10
Runtime 7 hours 10 minutes

Series rating

7.8
Rate 20 votes
7.7 IMDb

"Mr Selfridge" season 1 list of episodes.

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Episode 1
Season 1 Episode 1
6 January 2013
Episode 2
Season 1 Episode 2
13 January 2013
Episode 3
Season 1 Episode 3
20 January 2013
Episode 4
Season 1 Episode 4
27 January 2013
Episode 5
Season 1 Episode 5
3 February 2013
Episode 6
Season 1 Episode 6
10 February 2013
Episode 7
Season 1 Episode 7
17 February 2013
Episode 8
Season 1 Episode 8
24 February 2013
Episode 9
Season 1 Episode 9
3 March 2013
Episode 10
Season 1 Episode 10
10 March 2013
TV series release schedule
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more