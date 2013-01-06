Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Mr Selfridge 2013 - 2016 season 1
Mr. Selfridge
Original title
Season 1
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
6 January 2013
Production year
2013
Number of episodes
10
Runtime
7 hours 10 minutes
Series rating
7.8
Rate
20
votes
7.7
IMDb
"Mr Selfridge" season 1 list of episodes.
Episode 1
Season 1
Episode 1
6 January 2013
Episode 2
Season 1
Episode 2
13 January 2013
Episode 3
Season 1
Episode 3
20 January 2013
Episode 4
Season 1
Episode 4
27 January 2013
Episode 5
Season 1
Episode 5
3 February 2013
Episode 6
Season 1
Episode 6
10 February 2013
Episode 7
Season 1
Episode 7
17 February 2013
Episode 8
Season 1
Episode 8
24 February 2013
Episode 9
Season 1
Episode 9
3 March 2013
Episode 10
Season 1
Episode 10
10 March 2013
