Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Mr Selfridge poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Mr Selfridge Seasons

Mr Selfridge All seasons

Mr. Selfridge
Production year 2013
Country Great Britain
Episode duration 43 minutes
TV channel ITV

Series rating

8.1
Rate 10 votes
7.7 IMDb
Write review
All seasons of "Mr Selfridge"
Mr Selfridge - Season 1 Season 1
10 episodes 6 January 2013 - 10 March 2013
 
Mr Selfridge - Season 2 Season 2
10 episodes 19 January 2014 - 23 March 2014
 
Mr Selfridge - Season 3 Season 3
10 episodes 25 January 2015 - 29 March 2015
 
Mr Selfridge - Season 4 Season 4
10 episodes 8 January 2016 - 11 March 2016
 
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more