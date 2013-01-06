Menu
Mr Selfridge All seasons
Mr. Selfridge
Production year
2013
Country
Great Britain
Episode duration
43 minutes
TV channel
ITV
Series rating
8.1
10
votes
7.7
IMDb
All seasons of "Mr Selfridge"
Season 1
10 episodes
6 January 2013 - 10 March 2013
Season 2
10 episodes
19 January 2014 - 23 March 2014
Season 3
10 episodes
25 January 2015 - 29 March 2015
Season 4
10 episodes
8 January 2016 - 11 March 2016
