Kinoafisha TV Shows If Tomorrow Comes Quotes

If Tomorrow Comes quotes

[after knocking over some bottles of champagne]
Tracy Whitney This stuff costs three hundred dollars a bottle!
Jeff Stevens Two-fifty. Rich people never pay retail.
Jeff Stevens I once asked a girl to marry me and I promised myself that I would never do that again.
Tracy Whitney Have you ever broken a promise?
Jeff Stevens Where did you get a name like Rusty Storm?
