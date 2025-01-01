Menu
If Tomorrow Comes quotes
[after knocking over some bottles of champagne]
Tracy Whitney
This stuff costs three hundred dollars a bottle!
Jeff Stevens
Two-fifty. Rich people never pay retail.
Jeff Stevens
I once asked a girl to marry me and I promised myself that I would never do that again.
Tracy Whitney
Have you ever broken a promise?
Jeff Stevens
Where did you get a name like Rusty Storm?
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Madolyn Smith Osborne
Tom Berenger
